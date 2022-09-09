ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kicker 102.5

DVP Texarkana Coed Softball Fundraiser September 24

Domestic Violence Prevention in Texarkana will have a COED Softball tournament at Grady T Wallace park in Texarkana on September 24. This is what Trinity Gardener of the Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Texarkana had to say about the event:. The games will be limited to 55 minutes or 7...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Popular Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze Just Minutes From Texarkana

The area's biggest Fall Festival is gearing up for another exciting 2022 season on Sept. 24, less than 60 minutes from Texarkana at Dixie Maze Farms. This family-owned and operated farm near Shreveport is a popular destination for fall fun that features a new uniquely designed 8-acre corn maze each year that has about 4 to 5 miles of trails that will challenge you at every turn.
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Chris Stapleton
Kicker 102.5

The United Way ‘Battle On The Border’ October 1

The United Way Of Texarkana's 'The Battle on The Border' is back on October, 1 in Texarkana. The United Way of Texarkana has created this great event to raise money for the Imagination Library a program to bring books to kids of all ages. The event will take place at the On The Border Restaurant in Texarkana on Saturday, October 1 starting at 6 PM.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?

If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
TEXARKANA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Convention Center#Jeans Bling#Hospice Of Texarkana
Kicker 102.5

How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?

How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy