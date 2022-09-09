Read full article on original website
Related
GTYP ‘Woofs And Wags’ Doggy Brunch Saturday In Texarkana
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Woofs And Wags Doggy Brunch" Networking Event Saturday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. If you’re looking to...
Get Ready for Fun at The 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo Sept 21- 24
It's fair season and it's time to get ready for the 107th Annual Miller County Fair and Rodeo brought to you by the Miller County Fair Association. The Miller County Fairground will be filled with fun, vendors and events. To kick off all the events there will be the County...
DVP Texarkana Coed Softball Fundraiser September 24
Domestic Violence Prevention in Texarkana will have a COED Softball tournament at Grady T Wallace park in Texarkana on September 24. This is what Trinity Gardener of the Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Texarkana had to say about the event:. The games will be limited to 55 minutes or 7...
Popular Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze Just Minutes From Texarkana
The area's biggest Fall Festival is gearing up for another exciting 2022 season on Sept. 24, less than 60 minutes from Texarkana at Dixie Maze Farms. This family-owned and operated farm near Shreveport is a popular destination for fall fun that features a new uniquely designed 8-acre corn maze each year that has about 4 to 5 miles of trails that will challenge you at every turn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harvest Texarkana Hosts Annual Hunger Action Luncheon Sept. 27
Starting September 1, Harvest Regional Food Bank and other food banks in the Feeding America network will host events throughout the month of September to inspire people to take action to help the millions of people who are food insecure in the U.S. Harvest Regional Food Bank will participate in...
Texarkana Courthouse Square to Bring Stunning Light to Downtown
Are you ready for something really cool that is going to happen downtown? The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is getting ready for amazing and stunning upgrades to our Post Office and Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrade? It will be fantastic lighting by artist Bill FitzGibbons. The project cost...
Check Out These 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
If you are looking for something cool to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things going on in Texarkana you can check out. You can check out the Four States Fair Livestock show or you can check out the top 10 best places to get a burger in Texarkana.
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued For Area Of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the area including residences east of East St, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, Texarkana, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated...
RELATED PEOPLE
The United Way ‘Battle On The Border’ October 1
The United Way Of Texarkana's 'The Battle on The Border' is back on October, 1 in Texarkana. The United Way of Texarkana has created this great event to raise money for the Imagination Library a program to bring books to kids of all ages. The event will take place at the On The Border Restaurant in Texarkana on Saturday, October 1 starting at 6 PM.
The 10th Anniversary of UA Texarkana Campus Celebrates With Casino Night
Has it really been 10 years? Yes, it has and it's time to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the University of Arkansas Texarkana Campus. They will be celebrating in a big way with a fun Casino Night at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. It's the 10th Anniversary of The UA...
Both Texarkana Texas & Ar Ready to Celebrate National Night Out
Get your friends and neighbors together. Organize a block party and grab a lawn chair, turn on your porch lights and celebrate National Night Out by getting to know each other. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4 on both sides of Texarkana from 6 PM to...
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?
If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Taste of Texarkana’ Is Back In The Fall – Are Your Taste Buds Ready?
There are simply so many things to look forward to this time of year, cooler temperatures, football, the Holidays, friends and family, and when I saw this announcement a couple of days ago, a little tear rolled down my face. This Fall we get to return to one of my happy places... the "Taste of Texarkana" is coming back.
How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?
How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
Exchange Your Delicious Recipes At The PJ Ahern Home September 24
The fifth annual 'Recipe Exchange' will take place at the PJ Ahern House on Saturday, September 24 from 2 to 4 PM. This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems had to say about this great upcoming event:. Join the Texarkana Museums System on Saturday September 24, 2:00-4:00 p.m., for the...
Mt Pleasant Police Recover Guns, Drugs, And Cash In One Bust
What a haul... I bet there are some East Texas gun owners who are going to be very happy to see this news if they haven't already. Congratulations to the Mt Pleasant Police Department for the bust they made on Tuesday, September 13, when a traffic stop lead to a recovery of 26 stolen firearms, drugs, money, and two suspects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texarkana College Plants Flags on Campus to Honor 9/11 Victims
This Sunday, September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States of America. Texarkana College held a remembrance activity in honor of the 2,977 people who lost their lives. Students, staff, faculty, and the community visited the World War II Memorial on the...
Furture Entrepreneurs Listen up! This Program Can Help You
So you have a great idea for a business but how do you go about it and make it a reality? This program is for you. It's the “Start Smart, Grow Smart” entrepreneurship program at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Applications are now being accepted from entrepreneurs. If...
‘Family Violence’ Tops The List For This Week’s Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
We read about "Assaults" every week, with usually no shortage thereof, but for whatever reason, this week we seem to have a rash with the sub-heading of "Family Violence." Read more about those and many more crimes in the weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Detours and Railroad Crossing Closures Across Texarkana This Week
The Texas Department of Transportation would like to remind you that if you plan on commuting across the Texarkana area this week there will be several delays caused by road work or maintenance. Wednesday, Sept. 7, FM 989 Railroad Crossing to Close for Maintenance from 6 AM to 6 PM.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0