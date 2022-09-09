ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Popular Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze Just Minutes From Texarkana

The area's biggest Fall Festival is gearing up for another exciting 2022 season on Sept. 24, less than 60 minutes from Texarkana at Dixie Maze Farms. This family-owned and operated farm near Shreveport is a popular destination for fall fun that features a new uniquely designed 8-acre corn maze each year that has about 4 to 5 miles of trails that will challenge you at every turn.
Kicker 102.5

DVP Texarkana Coed Softball Fundraiser September 24

Domestic Violence Prevention in Texarkana will have a COED Softball tournament at Grady T Wallace park in Texarkana on September 24. This is what Trinity Gardener of the Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Texarkana had to say about the event:. The games will be limited to 55 minutes or 7...
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana’s Jeans and Bling Is Back! Get Your Bling on!

Texarkana are you ready to get your bling on? Jeans & Bling 2022 is back on! Save the date for Saturday, October 1, at Texarkana, Texas Convention Center from 7 PM to 10 PM. After being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic Jeans & Bling is happy to be back up and running and promises a great evening of fun and entertainment to benefit Hospice of Texarkana.
Miller Bowie Health Coalition Hosts 4th Annual Coat Drive

Would you like to help the less fortunate in our community? The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting its 4th annual Coat Drive now until October 17. The colder weather season will be here before you know it and the demand grows for families struggling who need warmer clothing for the upcoming winter season. The Miller Bowie Health Coalition needs your help in making sure people in our area will have the necessary clothing needed to get through the winter months.
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?

If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?

How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
