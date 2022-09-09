Read full article on original website
DeSantis sent 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard by plane as an anti-liberal stunt. The locals pulled together to help them.
The Florida governor was apparently trying to expose the hollowness of liberal support for migrants, but locals clubbed together to help them.
Six NM counties approved to offer just one ballot drop box each
This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. Six of the most rural New Mexico counties will each have just one ballot drop box available for voters this year because they will not have to follow a state regulation requiring at least two.
