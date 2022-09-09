ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source New Mexico

Six NM counties approved to offer just one ballot drop box each

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. Six of the most rural New Mexico counties will each have just one ballot drop box available for voters this year because they will not have to follow a state regulation requiring at least two.
