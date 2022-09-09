If you cannot install drivers on Windows 11/10, then you are at the right place. This post will give you some of the best solutions to resolve your issue. Before we go ahead, the first thing you need to check is whether the driver has a compatibility issue or not. You can quickly check the OEM website with its driver version and compatibility. Suppose you find the drive has a compatibility issue. You can fix it using several methods, like uninstalling the driver or changing the compatibility mode settings.

