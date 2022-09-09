Read full article on original website
How to add a Hyperlink to a JPEG image in Photoshop
Want to create a Clickable Web Link on a JPG? Photoshop is a versatile graphic editing software from Adobe. Photoshop can be used to do a lot of work outside traditional graphic jobs. You may be creating a website and you want to add photos that will have links in them. Photoshop can be used to add a hyperlink to JPEG images. When you add a hyperlink to an image using Photoshop, Photoshop also provides the HTML code so that the image can be embedded into your website.
How to delete Dashlane data and account
If you do not want to use Dashlane anymore, you can delete Dashlane data and account using this tutorial. No matter whether you have saved one or one hundred passwords and notes, you can delete all of them and cancel your account easily – Free and Paid, both account holders can follow the same guide to get the job done.
Unable to install drivers on Windows 11/10
If you cannot install drivers on Windows 11/10, then you are at the right place. This post will give you some of the best solutions to resolve your issue. Before we go ahead, the first thing you need to check is whether the driver has a compatibility issue or not. You can quickly check the OEM website with its driver version and compatibility. Suppose you find the drive has a compatibility issue. You can fix it using several methods, like uninstalling the driver or changing the compatibility mode settings.
How to set a Custom Theme in Windows Terminal
In this post, we will show you how to set a custom theme in Windows Terminal app on a Windows 11/10 computer. This is a new feature of Windows Terminal that helps to create multiple custom themes and then you can apply any of those themes with a few mouse clicks. In the custom theme, you can set the tab background color or color for the focused tab, color for the tab row of the active window, unfocused tabs (or background tabs), and color for the tab row for the background window. You can see the same in the screenshot added below.
Set time zone automatically greyed out in Windows 11
There are a lot of apps and websites that can not be accessed without setting the correct time zone. Windows is well aware of this perk and has included an option to set the time zone automatically. However, according to some reports, the Set time zone automatically is greyed out on some Windows 11 and Windows 10 computers. In this post, we will talk about solutions for this error.
Fix Outlook Add-in keeps disabling every 30 days
Our personal and professional lives are now made convenient with Microsoft Outlook. Thus, Outlook add-ins improve the program by boosting productivity, eliminating troublesome spam, and managing your inbox. Thus, add-ins make emailing easier and more effective in Outlook. However, it has been reported that Outlooks keeps disabling the Add-in every 30 days or less. So in this article, you will find a couple of steps to help you enable add-ins without manually enabling them every few days.
Windows stuck in Dark Mode; How to get out of it?
If Windows is stuck in Dark mode, follow these suggestions to get out of it. Here we have elaborated on some common reasons why your Windows 11/10 PC might be stuck in Dark mode. You need to follow all these solutions according to the cause. Windows stuck in Dark Mode.
How to search for files from the MS-DOS Command Prompt
MS-DOS or Microsoft Disk Operating System was the dominant operating system for Personal Computer throughout the 80s. MS-DOS is a non-graphical command line operating system. MS-DOS allows the user to navigate, open, and otherwise manipulate files on their computer from a command line instead of a Graphic User Interface (GUI) like Windows.
Multiple Recovery Partitions in Windows 11
When you open the Disk Management app, you may find multiple Recovery Partitions. You may wonder why are there multiple Recovery Partitions? Can I remove or merge the Recovery Partitions in Windows 11/10?. Disk Management is a utility in Windows 11 that lets you manage your hard disk(s). You can...
Remote Desktop Printer redirection not working in Windows 11/10
If Remote Desktop Printer redirection is not working or Remote Desktop Session doesn’t show the Printer in Windows 11/10, here is how you can get rid of the issue. These solutions help you troubleshoot the problem by changing and checking a few settings on your computer. Remote Desktop Printer...
Cannot rename Folders in Windows 11/10
Some users are having trouble when trying to rename a folder on a Windows computer. Sometimes, the context menu doesn’t allow users to rename the folder, whereas, sometimes, the user is faced with error messages. In this article, we are going to see what should be done if you cannot rename folders in Windows 11/10.
Change Cell Background Color in Excel with VBA Editor
Microsoft Excel is a program that is used worldwide by many people to do calculations and store data, but did you know that you can change the cell background with VBA Editor in Excel instead of using the Fill color feature or the Conditional Formatting feature? You can type codes in VBA Editor to change the cell colors in Excel.
Windows Error Reporting Event ID 1001 [Fixed]
In this post, we will see how you can fix Windows Error Reporting Event ID 1001 and the BSOD it causes. Some Windows users reported that error reported that a Blue Screen of Death appears when running their computer. When trying to probe the cause in the Event Viewer, the following error message appears.
