Durham, NC

goduke.com

Brinker Places Fourth in ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Duke women's golf junior Phoebe Brinker carded a 6-under-par, 210, at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M en route to a fourth-place finish at the 6,408-yard, par 72 Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. As a team, the Blue Devils were in the hunt...
LAKE ELMO, MN
goduke.com

Alana Beard Elected to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Former Duke women's basketball standout Alana Beard has been selected as one of 10 individuals to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the organization announced on Wednesday. Along with Beard, the star-studded class includes Paul Byrd, Walter Davis, Wendell Davis,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
goduke.com

Game On: Nicky Chico Buckles Down for Junior Year

DURHAM -- "You have two options: you can either take your ball and go home, or you can say game on." Wise words from Nicky Chico. After a summer of working on both her physical and mental approach to the game, the junior midfielder/defender clearly chose to say "game on" and has hit the ground running since her return to Durham.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke's 2022-23 ACC Schedule Announced

DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the conference schedules for the 2022-23 men's basketball season, with Duke opening the ACC slate at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Blue Devils' 20 ACC games include home-and-home tilts versus North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Miami, NC...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Finish Strong Heading into Final Round of the ANNIKA

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – The Duke women's golf team rolled in 17 birdies on the back nine on Tuesday at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M, as the Blue Devils shook off a slow start to finish with a 4-under-par, 284, at the 6,408-yard, par 72 Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke at Kansas Kickoff Time Announced

DURHAM – The Big 12 Conference finalized Monday the football game times for contests Saturday, Sept. 24. Duke will travel to Kansas for its week four matchup. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. ET on Sept. 24. The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. The Blue...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Game Notes: North Carolina A&T

DURHAM – Duke returns to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday when it hosts North Carolina A&T. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 2-0 heading into Saturday's contest. During...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: North Carolina A&T

DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome North Carolina A&T to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra with Mike Morgan, Mike Glennon and Jalyn Johnson on the call. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Three Blue Devils in Top 10 at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

LAKE ELMO, Minn. – Paced by three Blue Devils at even or under par, the Duke women's golf team opened the 2022-23 campaign on Monday with a 4-over-par, 292, at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M, which is being held at the 6,408-yard, par 72 Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn.
LAKE ELMO, MN
goduke.com

Duke Football TV Show Releases New Episode

DURHAM – The second episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach Mike Elko" is now available on the Duke football YouTube Channel. The show airs originally on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on Bally Sports South, Sundays at noon on ABC-11 WTVD and Tuesday evenings on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN). A digital replay of the show is also available each week on the Duke football YouTube channel.
DURHAM, NC

