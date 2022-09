We were getting ready to recap the unmitigated disaster that was Iowa-ISU on Monday night when, out of nowhere, we had legit internet controversy come to the Iowa football program. Someone ordered Cameos (short recorded messages from celebrities usually reserved for birthdays and graduations) of Bob Stoops and Fran McCaffery, cleverly disguised but obviously meant to encourage Brian Ferentz to quit. Naturally, this immediately took precedent over the game recap, at least initially.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO