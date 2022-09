Brent Saunders, former CEO of the Botox maker Allergan, is listing his contemporary Miami home for $21.9 million. Located in the Venetian Islands, a chain of artificial islands in Biscayne Bay, the waterfront house measures around 6,700 square feet with six bedrooms, according to the listing from Mick Duchon and Eloy Carmenate of the Corcoran Group. One of about 28 waterfront homes on Biscayne Island, which is connected via causeway to Miami, the house has a pool, dock and about 70 feet of water frontage, Mr. Duchon said.

MIAMI, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO