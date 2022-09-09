BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation’s leading commercial landscaping company, today announced the addition of more than 250 hybrid vehicles to its management fleet, as part of its strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With the introduction of these vehicles, BrightView’s total field manager fleet of electric and hybrid cars and trucks will total nearly 700 by the end of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005176/en/ BrightView continues its deployment of hybrid vehicles, which includes Ford Maverick Hybrids (left) and Honda Accord Hybrids. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDUSTRY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO