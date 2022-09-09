ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

This Gator named in CBS Sports' College Football Star Power Index

By Adam Dubbin
 5 days ago
Florida football captivated the attention of the college football nation last Saturday with its upset victory over the Utah Utes to open the season. While every win and loss is the result of a team effort, one particular Gator stood out from his teammates as well as his peers around the country.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson entered the season with high expectations after a redshirt freshman campaign in 2021 that was hobbled by injuries as well as limited playing time behind Emery Jones. However, there were no signs of ill health or rust on the Gators’ starting signal caller on September 3, tallying over 100 yards both on the ground and through the air to will his team to a 29-26 triumph.

His electric efforts caught the attention of CBS Sports’ David Cobb — among many others — who recently compiled College Football Star Power Index after Week 1, which included Florida’s talented quarterback. Here is how he broke down the potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

How a quarterback making his first career home start against a top-10 opponent in his coach’s debut could look so perfectly in control defied explanation. There were Cam Newton and Dak Prescott vibes emanating from Richardson during No. 12 Florida’s 29-26 win over No. 13 Utah. The passing stats alone — Richardson went 17 of 24 through the air for 168 yards — don’t tell the story. Richardson’s impact on the ground — he hit 106 yards rushing and three touchdowns — along with his command in big moments and knack for clutch plays make him one of the 2022 season’s early stars.

This critical 2-point conversion stands out as the top highlight from Richardson’s performance, but there were plenty to choose from as he put the Gators on his back and put his name in the national spotlight.

Richardson’s next game against the Kentucky Wildcats is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and can be watched on ESPN or heard on the Gators Radio Network.

