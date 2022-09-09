ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Eagle 106.3

Popular Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze Just Minutes From Texarkana

The area's biggest Fall Festival is gearing up for another exciting 2022 season on Sept. 24, less than 60 minutes from Texarkana at Dixie Maze Farms. This family-owned and operated farm near Shreveport is a popular destination for fall fun that features a new uniquely designed 8-acre corn maze each year that has about 4 to 5 miles of trails that will challenge you at every turn.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued For Area Of Texarkana

Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the area including residences east of East St, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, Texarkana, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated...
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana’s Jeans and Bling Is Back! Get Your Bling on!

Texarkana are you ready to get your bling on? Jeans & Bling 2022 is back on! Save the date for Saturday, October 1, at Texarkana, Texas Convention Center from 7 PM to 10 PM. After being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic Jeans & Bling is happy to be back up and running and promises a great evening of fun and entertainment to benefit Hospice of Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Miller Bowie Health Coalition Hosts 4th Annual Coat Drive

Would you like to help the less fortunate in our community? The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting its 4th annual Coat Drive now until October 17. The colder weather season will be here before you know it and the demand grows for families struggling who need warmer clothing for the upcoming winter season. The Miller Bowie Health Coalition needs your help in making sure people in our area will have the necessary clothing needed to get through the winter months.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

The United Way ‘Battle On The Border’ October 1

The United Way Of Texarkana's 'The Battle on The Border' is back on October, 1 in Texarkana. The United Way of Texarkana has created this great event to raise money for the Imagination Library a program to bring books to kids of all ages. The event will take place at the On The Border Restaurant in Texarkana on Saturday, October 1 starting at 6 PM.
TEXARKANA, TX
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Eagle 106.3

What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?

If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Animal ordinance goes into effect this week

The ordinance was passed at a council meeting in early August and seeks to combat the overpopulation of stray animals within the city. Residents not in compliance with the ordinance may receive a monetary fine. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business...
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?

How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

