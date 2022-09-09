Read full article on original website
Popular Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze Just Minutes From Texarkana
The area's biggest Fall Festival is gearing up for another exciting 2022 season on Sept. 24, less than 60 minutes from Texarkana at Dixie Maze Farms. This family-owned and operated farm near Shreveport is a popular destination for fall fun that features a new uniquely designed 8-acre corn maze each year that has about 4 to 5 miles of trails that will challenge you at every turn.
GTYP ‘Woofs And Wags’ Doggy Brunch Saturday In Texarkana
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Woofs And Wags Doggy Brunch" Networking Event Saturday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. If you’re looking to...
Run ‘Teal’ There’s A Cure 5k September 24 In Texarkana
The 'Run Teal There's A Cure' 5k will be on September, 24 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The month of September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this great 5k is a chance for you to get involved. The race is presented by Newk's Cares, and this is what the company had to say about 'Newks Cares':
Get Ready for Fun at The 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo Sept 21- 24
It's fair season and it's time to get ready for the 107th Annual Miller County Fair and Rodeo brought to you by the Miller County Fair Association. The Miller County Fairground will be filled with fun, vendors and events. To kick off all the events there will be the County...
Harvest Texarkana Hosts Annual Hunger Action Luncheon Sept. 27
Starting September 1, Harvest Regional Food Bank and other food banks in the Feeding America network will host events throughout the month of September to inspire people to take action to help the millions of people who are food insecure in the U.S. Harvest Regional Food Bank will participate in...
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued For Area Of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the area including residences east of East St, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, Texarkana, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated...
Texarkana Courthouse Square to Bring Stunning Light to Downtown
Are you ready for something really cool that is going to happen downtown? The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is getting ready for amazing and stunning upgrades to our Post Office and Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrade? It will be fantastic lighting by artist Bill FitzGibbons. The project cost...
There Are 13 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'PHED' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'The Moss Brothers', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana’s Jeans and Bling Is Back! Get Your Bling on!
Texarkana are you ready to get your bling on? Jeans & Bling 2022 is back on! Save the date for Saturday, October 1, at Texarkana, Texas Convention Center from 7 PM to 10 PM. After being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic Jeans & Bling is happy to be back up and running and promises a great evening of fun and entertainment to benefit Hospice of Texarkana.
35,000th Diamond Found at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park
It happened. The 35,000th diamond was found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. We've been waiting for the past few weeks and on September 6 the big milestone took place. The finder of the 35,000th diamond is Scott Kreykes of Dierks, Arkansas. He's been coming to the park...
Miller Bowie Health Coalition Hosts 4th Annual Coat Drive
Would you like to help the less fortunate in our community? The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting its 4th annual Coat Drive now until October 17. The colder weather season will be here before you know it and the demand grows for families struggling who need warmer clothing for the upcoming winter season. The Miller Bowie Health Coalition needs your help in making sure people in our area will have the necessary clothing needed to get through the winter months.
The United Way ‘Battle On The Border’ October 1
The United Way Of Texarkana's 'The Battle on The Border' is back on October, 1 in Texarkana. The United Way of Texarkana has created this great event to raise money for the Imagination Library a program to bring books to kids of all ages. The event will take place at the On The Border Restaurant in Texarkana on Saturday, October 1 starting at 6 PM.
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?
If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
Both Texarkana Texas & Ar Ready to Celebrate National Night Out
Get your friends and neighbors together. Organize a block party and grab a lawn chair, turn on your porch lights and celebrate National Night Out by getting to know each other. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4 on both sides of Texarkana from 6 PM to...
The 10th Anniversary of UA Texarkana Campus Celebrates With Casino Night
Has it really been 10 years? Yes, it has and it's time to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the University of Arkansas Texarkana Campus. They will be celebrating in a big way with a fun Casino Night at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. It's the 10th Anniversary of The UA...
Animal ordinance goes into effect this week
The ordinance was passed at a council meeting in early August and seeks to combat the overpopulation of stray animals within the city. Residents not in compliance with the ordinance may receive a monetary fine. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against David Tyler, who conducts business...
Watch Out For This ‘Jury Scam’ + Last Weeks Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
A heads-up Bowie County citizen realized before it was too late, thankfully, that someone was trying to scam her this week. Plus, all the usual crimes and investigations in your weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week...
‘Taste of Texarkana’ Is Back In The Fall – Are Your Taste Buds Ready?
There are simply so many things to look forward to this time of year, cooler temperatures, football, the Holidays, friends and family, and when I saw this announcement a couple of days ago, a little tear rolled down my face. This Fall we get to return to one of my happy places... the "Taste of Texarkana" is coming back.
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?
How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
