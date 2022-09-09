ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Lady Vols fall to No. 21 Western Kentucky in tight sweep

Tennessee volleyball struggled Tuesday night as it hosted the No. 21 ranked Western Kentucky in Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Hilltoppers handed Tennessee a three-set loss at home. “I think for me the most disappointing thing was the way we started the first set, and I am not sure what to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Vols remain focused on Akron despite top-15 ranking

After making a statement with an overtime victory against a top-25 team last Saturday, Tennessee football is in a position it has not been in for years. The Vols (2-0) soared to No. 15 in this week’s AP Poll ahead of their matchup with Akron (1-1) Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. After debuting at No. 24 to start Week 2 – their first ranking of the Josh Heupel era – the Vols climbed nine spots for their highest placement in the polls since Oct. 4, 2020, when they were ranked as high as No. 14.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Welcome to the "Voliday" Inn

Marc Salvatelli gives a tour of his dorm room at the Holiday Inn on Papermill Drive. UT's "lottery system" was put into effect to aid in choosing which students would receive on-campus housing. With the 2022 fall semester bringing in the most freshman ever anticipated some students were sent to on-campus dorms, while 250 others were placed in what students are calling the “Voliday Inn,” a Holiday Inn renovated into a UT-themed dorm.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Letter from the Editor: Everyone wants to be a Volunteer

On stage at Thompson-Boling Arena for her first Torch Night as chancellor, Donde Plowman demonstrated her Rocky Top bona fides before a crowd of brand new freshmen, faces warm in the light of orange glowsticks. “You can never really be a gator,” she said. “You can never be a bulldog...
ROCKY TOP, TN
Following UT housing complaints, students, faculty weigh in

Last year, the University of Tennessee’s “lottery system” was put into effect to aid in choosing which students would receive on-campus housing and who would have to find alternatives. With the 2022 fall semester bringing in the most freshman ever anticipated, there have been greater challenges than previous years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Unofficial parents’ Facebook group lifeline for 9,000 Vol families

Throughout life, many of us have looked to our parents for guidance and assistance. When a student begins their journey as a college student, their parents and respective family members tend to be right in hand with them. On July 21, 2008, an unofficial parent group was made for said...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On-campus mental health resources for students seeking help

As the semester begins and stressors start to arise, it can be important to monitor your mental health. Each individual’s response to stress is different, so it’s important to know what to watch for and what options there are. One of the most frequent challenges that students face...
KNOXVILLE, TN

