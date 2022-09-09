After making a statement with an overtime victory against a top-25 team last Saturday, Tennessee football is in a position it has not been in for years. The Vols (2-0) soared to No. 15 in this week’s AP Poll ahead of their matchup with Akron (1-1) Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. After debuting at No. 24 to start Week 2 – their first ranking of the Josh Heupel era – the Vols climbed nine spots for their highest placement in the polls since Oct. 4, 2020, when they were ranked as high as No. 14.

