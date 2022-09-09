Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
How to avoid “sextortion”: Pinal officials to offer tips at documentary screening this weekendJeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
Related
Phoenix New Times
After a Long Road To Opening, Mariscos A Todo Mar Now Serves Fresh Seafood in the Southwest Valley
Jorge Antonio Gutierrez's path to becoming a restaurant owner hasn't been simple. But a love for cooking, combined with a taste for fresh seafood, made his dream of opening Mariscos A Todo Mar a reality. The Spanish word mariscos translates to seafood and refers to any of a number of...
Phoenix New Times
Retro Repairs: Get Your Fix on Vintage Valuables in the Valley
This is the modern world. I get it. I can’t judge popular culture’s obsession with convenience because I’m not writing this on a typewriter. I’ve escaped the pains of paper and ribbons jams in exchange for a computer. I also blame correction fluid. When I’m done...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.398 Million Mediterranean Estate with over 14,000 SF of Resort Like Living in Mesa is A Truly Entertainer’s Dream
The Estate in Mesa, a an entertainer’s dream designed for resort-like living with over 14,000 square feet of pure luxury offering a lush formally landscaped sanctuary and countless amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1550 N 40th St UNIT 14, Mesa, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Day (Phone: 480-415-7616) at Keller Williams Realty East Valley for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mesa.
KTAR.com
Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark
PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
12 Indispensable, Classic Phoenix Restaurants
Phoenix enjoys a vibrant dining scene these days, but 50 years ago (heck, maybe 25), it was considered a cow town specializing in steakhouses, Mexican restaurants, and little else of any interest. Although great restaurants were harder to come by back then, they did exist.: You just had to know where to find them. From foie gras splashed with Sauternes to lobster chimichangas, here are a dozen spots that have been around at least three decades (a lifetime by Phoenix measurement), all of them still popular and vital today.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale homeowners association tests out not overseeding and saw major benefits
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale has a new initiative for water saving, and they’re asking all residents and businesses to not overseed this fall season. Overseeding means you add grass seeds to lawns to fill in bare spots or create a more lush look. Of course, you need to water them a bit more for them to grow.
ABC 15 News
'Salty Scuba Chick' saves the day for hundreds of Salt River visitors
MESA — Connie Wickstrom, also known as the Salty Scuba Chick, and her band of divers are using their passion for underwater exploration to return items long thought to be gone for good. “We’re gonna drop down there, and then coast along the right side there,” said Wickstrom standing...
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Scottsdale convenience store sells $2.4M jackpot Arizona Lottery ticket
PHOENIX – A lucky Arizona Lottery player could be $2.4 million richer after hitting the jackpot over the weekend. The Circle K on McDowell Road near Granite Reef Road in Scottsdale sold a $1 ticket that matched all six numbers in Saturday’s The Pick drawing. The winning numbers...
AZFamily
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
Phoenix New Times
Visit These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants, Delis, and Bakeries For Rosh Hashanah
The first day of fall is right around the corner, hopefully ushering in cooler weather starting September 22. That also means Rosh Hashana, or Jewish New Year, is approaching fast. The holiday runs from September 25 to 27. And for those who don't feel like cooking this High Holiday, there...
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Crash leaves 2 people seriously hurt in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning in Chandler. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road. Fire crews say two people have been rushed to an area hospital, but other information was not immediately available.. The...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist hurt, suspect on the loose after road rage shooting in Glendale
New police report reveals Phoenix mass shooter was upset about pandemic, police violence. The alleged shooter's parents became concerned about his mental state a few months before the shooting after several issues had “taken a toll.”. Trial for Tucson murder reveals new details about 13-year-old girl's death. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
ABC 15 News
Tornado Warning expires for Pima and Pinal counties
MARANA, AZ — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties. The National Weather Service Tucson issued the warning at about 3:50 p.m. for the area about 20 miles west of Picacho Peak. The warning expired at about 4:30 p.m. There has been no...
AZFamily
Wedding photographer says items in his car went missing while using Arizona Biltmore valet service
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating a possible theft after a wedding photographer reported someone had gone through his car that was parked at the Arizona Biltmore resort. Wedding photographer Ethan Beazley photographed a wedding on Saturday at the Arizona Biltmore resort. He said it appeared someone rummaged...
Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital
TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
AZFamily
Laveen high school lockdown lifted after reports of armed person, suspicious backpack
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The lockdown has been lifted and one person was detained after reports of an armed person and suspicious backpack at a Laveen high school Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police evacuated all students and staff at Betty H. Fairfax High School near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police say all students are safe.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 9-11
PHOENIX — Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women, a New York woman was given prison time for interfering with flight crew members on a plane that diverted to Phoenix, and police released video Friday of a suspect who fatally shot two people before turning the gun on himself last month.
Comments / 1