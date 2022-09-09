Read full article on original website
IDNR To Post Operation Disrupt Signs At State Parks To Connect People In Crisis To Important Resources
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has joined the Operation Disrupt initiative aimed at preventing suicide by posting mental health crisis support information at Illinois state parks. Signs displaying the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number and website, both of which are available 24 hours a day, will be...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham County during September. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and. taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during September. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late night August 27 to early morning August 28. The RSC was conducted at US 51 at Orchard St, by District 12 officers. Violations Enforcement...
White Reminds Motorists To “Move Over” For Vehicles
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers to move over when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle or any stopped vehicle displaying flashing lights. The Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, is designed to protect law enforcement, emergency responders and other drivers who are stopped on the side of roadways. Drivers convicted of violating this law face a fine of up to 10-thousand-dollars.
Illinois Chief Justice Burke Announces Retirement
Illinois Chief Justice Anne Burke is retiring this year from the state Supreme Court. Her last day on the bench will be November 30th. Burke has served on the Illinois Supreme Court since 2006 and has served as Chief Justice since October 2019. First District Appellate Justice Joy V. Cunningham will fill her seat.
Brownstown, St. Elmo Reach Intergovernmental Agreement That Will Provide Police Protection For Brownstown
The Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo have reached an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. Under the agreement, the Village of Brownstown will contribute $36,000 per year to St. Elmo’s budget and also will lease St. Elmo their squad car for use. And, then the City of St. Elmo will give Brownstown 20+ hours per week of police coverage. Brownstown Village President Ginny Wilber says this is certainly a benefit for Brownstown.
Rollout Of Illinois’ Income And Property Tax Rebates Begins Today
Illinois is set to begin its rollout of the Family Relief Act tax rebate checks. One-time income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria. Payments will be distributed beginning today. State officials say it could take eight weeks for eligible residents to receive...
IDPH: COVID Therapies Averted Thousands Of Hospitalizations In Recent Months
Illinois health officials are crediting COVID-19 treatments with helping patients with the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health released data that shows that the treatments have helped to avert around 86-hundred hospitalizations in the last four months. The announcement comes as 68 counties in Illinois are at an elevated...
Officers Called Because Jackass Found Wandering I-90 in Illinois
It's not everyday that one of these makes it's way onto a busy highway. There are so many questions, so few answers, and I was just happy with being able to type "Jackass" in the title of this story and get away with it. So here's the missing wandering ass...
Joseph “Dwight” Wright, 93
Joseph “Dwight” Wright, age 93, of St. Elmo, Illinois passed away at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home in St. Elmo, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at New Horizon Church in St. Elmo with a one-hour viewing prior to the service. PeeWee Denton will be officiating. Burial will be at Springhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at New Horizon Church. Memorials may go to New Horizon Church, Springhill Cemetery, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
