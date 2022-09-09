Joseph “Dwight” Wright, age 93, of St. Elmo, Illinois passed away at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his home in St. Elmo, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at New Horizon Church in St. Elmo with a one-hour viewing prior to the service. PeeWee Denton will be officiating. Burial will be at Springhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at New Horizon Church. Memorials may go to New Horizon Church, Springhill Cemetery, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.

SAINT ELMO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO