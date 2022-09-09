Read full article on original website
Related
Google, Meta face record fines in South Korea over privacy violations
South Korea has fined Google and Meta more than $71 million collectively for gathering users' personal information without consent for tailored ads, regulators said Wednesday, the country's highest-ever data protection fines. Regulators said the majority of the users in South Korea -- 82 percent for Google and 98 percent for Meta -- had unknowingly allowed them to collect data on their online use.
Logitech Brio 500 Review
The Logitech Brio 500 is a 1080p webcam that proves there’s more to image quality than just resolution — but it’s still a little pricey. It’s been...quite a while since Logitech released a webcam for non-creators — the Logitech Brio 4K was released in 2017, while the company’s ride-or-die C920 first hit shelves in 2012.
Comments / 0