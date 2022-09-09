Read full article on original website
Montana State Bobcats Hit The Road For The Next Two Weeks.
So far, so good as the Montana State Bobcat football team is 2 and 0 after two impressive home wins. The Cats beat McNeese State 40-17 to kick off the season, followed by a beat-down of Morehead State. The Bobcats took advantage of the Eagles' two turnovers on their first two drives to take a 21 to 0 lead with several minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana
I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
Bozeman Bucket List: What Activities Should Make The Top 10?
Living in Bozeman means outdoor experiences, Bobcat Football, and great music and nightlife. Of course, the city has grown over the years, and as more people move in, there are several new places to check out. Bozeman has a ton of places to eat and drink, not to mention all of the different festivals and long-standing traditions that make Bozeman, Bozeman.
Western Montana Air Quality Makes “Worst AQI” List Again
After a weekend of decent blue skies, towns in western Montana are back to 'Very Unhealthy" air quality index numbers of 200+. The skies are hazy and you can taste the smoke in the air. On Monday morning, just about every place west of Billings was dealing with some level...
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?
If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many that are as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old, run-down building just north of town.
The Best Mac & Cheese Spot in Montana Is Quite Surprising
This is a dish you can have any time of the day, and anywhere you are. It's a simple but can be elevated into almost a gourmet meal. Mac & Cheese is constantly devoured by kids and adults nationwide. So we had to find out the best place in Montana for mac & cheese, and we found a winner.
This Huge Celebrity Is The Latest To Be Spotted in Montana
I bet this was a pleasant surprise and probably made everyone's day. Montana is no stranger to celebrities coming to enjoy the wonders of our great state. Sometimes these celebrities come to Montana to work on TV shows or movies. Legends such as Sam Elliott and Michael Keaton have recently been seen in the Bozeman area. Well, we have some great news; another Hollywood legend was recently spotted at a local coffee shop in Livingston.
Bozeman Welcomes One of the Best Stand-Up Comedians Of All Time
If you're a fan of stand-up comedy, you don't want to miss this hilarious event coming to Bozeman. Paula Poundstone is a well-known name in stand-up comedy. Her 1990 HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff was named one of the 5 funniest stand-up specials ever by Time Magazine. She has been featured on several talk shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Call with Carson Daly, Late Show with David Letterman, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
Where can you retire an American flag in Bozeman?
If you want to ensure your American flag is retired properly, there are a few locations around Bozeman that will accept your used flag and take care of the formalities. Respect is the key factor in retiring an American flag, and you can even retire a flag yourself...you don't have to bring it to any official group or location if you don't want to. But there are some guidelines you'd have to follow to be retiring the flag in the appropriate manner.
Best Houseplants for Montana? Find Out at the Belgrade Plant Swap
What a fantastic idea...a plant swap in Belgrade where you can bring your plants, cuttings, knowledge, etc. and end up adopting new houseplants from others in the area. It's practical, fun, social, and about as wholesome as it gets. I'm oddly excited about this event and that's because I know...
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives Once In A Lifetime Gift
A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother, FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
Popular Vegetarian Restaurant in Bozeman Is Moving Locations
Main Street in Bozeman is about to see a restaurant that offers something different than the usual fare. Farmacy is a restaurant in Bozeman located off of Huffine Lane, known for only offering vegetarian and vegan options. Farmacy offers sandwiches, salads, and more. Their establishment has been a massive hit with many locals. Well, we are pleased to announce we have some good news.
Boom Town? Is This Bozeman’s 2022 Version Of A Gold Rush?
A lot of change is happening here in Montana, especially in the western part of the state. The perfect example of that change is Bozeman, as folks from all over are moving here to start a new life. To be honest, it kind of reminds me of all the folks that came to Montana back in the late 1800s.
Exclusive! Locals Pick Best Steakhouse in Bozeman Area
You don't have to look far in Montana if you're craving a good quality steak. In Gallatin County, these two steakhouses are local favorites. If you've lived in the Bozeman area for a while, you've probably heard of Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan and the Land of Magic in Logan. The debate about which steakhouse is the best has been going on for a long time. As a resident of Manhattan, I am a fan of Sir Scott's Oasis but have also been to the Land of Magic quite a few times as well.
