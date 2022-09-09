Through a partnership between Preventative Health and BroncoFit, Boise State is offering health screening clinics for faculty and staff. Preventative Health is not affiliated with the on-campus health clinic. The screening comes at no cost to those with verifiable insurance. Faculty and staff who are not on the Blue Cross of Idaho plan for Boise State employees should call Preventative Health at (208) 853-2273 for insurance verification prior to the clinic.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO