Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boisestate.edu
Project Scientia highlighted for innovation and community impact
The Researcher, a publication of the Idaho National Science Foundation Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, commonly known as EPSCoR, featured Project Scientia, an interdisciplinary initiative led by Carolina Viera and Fatima Cornwall in the Department of World Languages, in an article titled, “Project SCIENTIA Expands Outreach.”. Project Scientia,...
boisestate.edu
Cheryl Hindrichs memorial service: Sept. 16
A public memorial service will be held in honor of Cheryl Hindrichs, professor of English, who died in July, 2022. The memorial is open to the public and will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, in the Hatch Ballroom of Boise State’s Student Union Building. Please note, the room location has changed since the last announcement. For instructions on free parking for the event, email english@boisestate.edu.
boisestate.edu
Leake quoted in innovation hub article
Elizabeth Leake, director of research computing in the Office of Information Technology, was quoted in an article about how high performance computing plays an important role in the Genomes Underlying Toxin Tolerance project at Boise State. The West Big Data Innovation Hub article features examples of how high performance computing...
boisestate.edu
Foundation welcomes seven new board members
Coming off a record-breaking fundraising year where alumni, friends and industry partners set new philanthropic records with more than $55.6 million in gifts, the Boise State University Foundation recenlty named seven new members to its volunteer board of directors. Kenny Bolton, Korey Hall, Zach Higgins, Royanne Minskoff, Ryan Relyea, Rick Stacey and Brian Yeargain will serve three-year terms, guiding and advising the foundation to help ensure long-term financial support for generations of students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boisestate.edu
Human resources welcomes two payroll and benefits managers
Human Resource Services has hired two new managers. Hannah Barnes joins as payroll manager and Kimberlee Hall as benefits manager. “We are excited to have these two leaders starting with us this fall,” said Crystal Pidjeon, assistant director of payroll and benefits. “Both of them bring a unique perspective and expertise that will be an asset in supporting campus employees.”
boisestate.edu
BroncoFit offers health screenings for employees
Through a partnership between Preventative Health and BroncoFit, Boise State is offering health screening clinics for faculty and staff. Preventative Health is not affiliated with the on-campus health clinic. The screening comes at no cost to those with verifiable insurance. Faculty and staff who are not on the Blue Cross of Idaho plan for Boise State employees should call Preventative Health at (208) 853-2273 for insurance verification prior to the clinic.
boisestate.edu
Search for new Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management underway
Boise State has launched its search for the next Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. The university has partnered with Academic Career and Executive Search to conduct the search process and aid the search committee in developing a diverse candidate pool. The Vice President for Student Affairs and...
Comments / 0