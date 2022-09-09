ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

US Marshals involved in Flagstaff shooting

FLAGSTAFF — The Flagstaff Police Department confirmed a shooting involving U.S. Marshals Wednesday afternoon. Flagstaff police say the shooting happened near Route 66 and Fourth Street in a residential area. State and federal officers were conducting a joint operation, according to Flagstaff police. Details of the investigation have not...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two killed in plane crash east of Kingman

SELIGMAN, AZ — Two people have died after a plane crash Tuesday morning, just east of Kingman after their plane went off radar, according to officials. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of a missing aircraft in a remote area north of Seligman, Arizona.
KINGMAN, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy