ABC 15 News
US Marshals involved in Flagstaff shooting
FLAGSTAFF — The Flagstaff Police Department confirmed a shooting involving U.S. Marshals Wednesday afternoon. Flagstaff police say the shooting happened near Route 66 and Fourth Street in a residential area. State and federal officers were conducting a joint operation, according to Flagstaff police. Details of the investigation have not...
Two killed in plane crash east of Kingman
SELIGMAN, AZ — Two people have died after a plane crash Tuesday morning, just east of Kingman after their plane went off radar, according to officials. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of a missing aircraft in a remote area north of Seligman, Arizona.
Yavapai County seeks help solving 20-year cold case murder of Prescott woman
PRESCOTT, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help solving a cold case. About 20 years ago, then 60-year-old Arleen Cilione was found dead south of Prescott, and her murder has remained a mystery ever since. On September 19, 2002, Cilione was celebrating her...
