Read full article on original website
kevin myrick
4d ago
I said the same thing about not moving to the RGV then I moved down here for my job and I'm not going anywhere else. I have a house similar to that one that we had built a little smaller thought cost us 190,500. My family in Cali and Arizona and North Carolina have smaller older out dated houses and pay 4 to 500,000. Plus the Mexican food I'd way better here that Cali and AZ.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ready To Retire? Don’t Move To This West Texas City
If you are like me and looking toward retirement, there is one Texas city that you don't want to move to. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, that city would be our neighbor to the north, Lubbock. A recent list named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S....
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
Everything’s Sweeter in Texas: Texas Candies A-Z
Denizens of the Lone Star State have a Texas-sized sweet tooth. Particularly popular regional candies include pralines and brittles, caramels and mints. I think Texans really love nostalgic candies- candies like grandma used to make, or candies she'd have ready to give you from her purse or a carnival glass dish.
Here’s What Could Replace Joyland in Mackenzie Park
Joyland Amusement Park is no longer where the fun is. Owners of the park shocked Lubbock on Monday when they announced that after 50 years, the amusement park would be closing. According to KFYO News, the park is now for sale, and if a viable offer isn't found by October...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?
My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Gov. Greg Abbott largely remained silent as dangerous conditions caused by a lack of staff persisted at Texas juvenile facilities during the summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
Scared Of Heights? Have You Driven On The TALLEST Bridge In Texas?
Everything in Texas is BIGGER. And, so are the bridges! Here in TEXAS, we like to be the biggest, widest, and yes TALLEST! So, having the Tallest bridge in Texas and the 3rd TALLEST bridge in the United States is so TEXAS! If you do have a thing for heights maybe this bridge is or is NOT for you!
Is This Terrible Weed Taking Over Your Yard in Lubbock?
Remember that one stretch of time during the summer when it actually rained for a couple of days? It turns out that the late August rain was beneficial for not only some of our agricultural producers, but it was great for our yards. That is, if you had a nice, full yard ready to grow nothing but green grass.
fox7austin.com
New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground
AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
$5 million winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours is a popular saying in life, but we think you’d much rather be a certain resident of Central Texas who’s scratching their way to a seven-figure payday. The Texas Lottery reports an Austin resident has claimed...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in McAllen, TX — 15 Top Places!
If you want to go on a food trip but don’t know the perfect destination just yet, check out McAllen in Texas. The city in Hidalgo County is a culinary mecca, with its eateries serving a wide array of dishes guaranteed to stimulate your palate. If you’re looking to...
Showers and humidity return after a cool start
Showers and humidity return as we make our way into the weekend -- Sean Kelly
Texas Officials Are Taking A Big Risk To Fight A Devastating Deer Disease
Ox Ranch, where weekend trips can cost hunters tens of thousands of dollars, is now the site of an experimental research project to help understand chronic wasting disease.
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9