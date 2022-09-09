ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 9

kevin myrick
4d ago

I said the same thing about not moving to the RGV then I moved down here for my job and I'm not going anywhere else. I have a house similar to that one that we had built a little smaller thought cost us 190,500. My family in Cali and Arizona and North Carolina have smaller older out dated houses and pay 4 to 500,000. Plus the Mexican food I'd way better here that Cali and AZ.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Zephyr, TX
Mcallen, TX
Business
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
City
Earth, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Kermit, TX
Lubbock, TX
Business
City
Weslaco, TX
City
South Padre Island, TX
City
Pflugerville, TX
Lubbock, TX
Real Estate
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
City
West, TX
92.9 NIN

Everything’s Sweeter in Texas: Texas Candies A-Z

Denizens of the Lone Star State have a Texas-sized sweet tooth. Particularly popular regional candies include pralines and brittles, caramels and mints. I think Texans really love nostalgic candies- candies like grandma used to make, or candies she'd have ready to give you from her purse or a carnival glass dish.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#South Texas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nava Realty Group#Tiktok
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
yourmileagemayvary.net

Did We Find A New Favorite Texas BBQ Place?

My favorite fake quote about Texas BBQ is a line that I coopted from the movie Kill Bill referring to the quality of samurai swords. If you’re gonna compare Texas BBQ, you compare it to all the BBQ ever made…….. that wasn’t made in Texas. Bar...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
FMX 94.5

Is This Terrible Weed Taking Over Your Yard in Lubbock?

Remember that one stretch of time during the summer when it actually rained for a couple of days? It turns out that the late August rain was beneficial for not only some of our agricultural producers, but it was great for our yards. That is, if you had a nice, full yard ready to grow nothing but green grass.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox7austin.com

New ad campaign slams Gov. Greg Abbott as Beto O'Rourke gains ground

AUSTIN, Texas - The political group "Could Have Been Worse. LLC" has released a new ad campaign criticizing Governor Abbott's response in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. "On that terrible day, when our governor was told about the massacre of children and teachers in Uvalde, he...
TEXAS STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in McAllen, TX — 15 Top Places!

If you want to go on a food trip but don’t know the perfect destination just yet, check out McAllen in Texas. The city in Hidalgo County is a culinary mecca, with its eateries serving a wide array of dishes guaranteed to stimulate your palate. If you’re looking to...
MCALLEN, TX
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy