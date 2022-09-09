The Detroit Red Wings will begin training camp later this month, and there is plenty of excitement given all of the moves general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made. However, teams around the league often sign players to professional tryout (PTO) contracts before the regular season, so we could see Detroit do just that. If this is an avenue Yzerman is open to exploring, three PTO candidates stand out from the rest. Here’s why.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO