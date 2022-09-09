ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Talk 1340

Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair

I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Here’s What Could Replace Joyland in Mackenzie Park

Joyland Amusement Park is no longer where the fun is. Owners of the park shocked Lubbock on Monday when they announced that after 50 years, the amusement park would be closing. According to KFYO News, the park is now for sale, and if a viable offer isn't found by October...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Woman Startled by Adorable Late-Night Intruder

Everyone has a nighttime routine that they like to follow. For me, it involves skin care, getting comfy in bed, scrolling through my phone for a bit, and reading a couple of chapters from a book before setting my alarm and going to sleep. Late last night, I was reading...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Dissecting the Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake

The talk of the internet in Lubbock this weekend was the lady playing catch and possibly more at the lake this weekend. I find this all very intriguing and I'd like to boil it down a bit, but if you're just joining us, here's a quick synopsis from our own Chad Hasty:
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Losing Joyland Is a Major Loss for Lubbock

I don't think anyone realizes how much the loss of Joyland is going to hurt Lubbock. Joyland Amusement Park is more than just fond memories. It's a landmark attraction in a city that doesn't have many. Tourism Will Take a Hit. I don't think we ever give places like Joyland...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

After 50 Years, Joyland Amusement Park Will Not Reopen

The owners of Joyland Amusement Park have announced on Facebook that after 50 years of memory making, the park will not be reopening. The announcement came the afternoon of Monday, September 12th. In the announcement, Joyland said:. We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful memories, fabulous employees and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Teachers Reveal How Much They Spend Out-of-Pocket on Students

It's no secret that teachers in Lubbock as well as the rest of the country are severely underpaid for what they do. From decorating their classrooms to providing random school supplies to students and sometimes even buying snacks to help hungry kiddos focus, teachers are spending a lot of their own personal money to keep the ball rolling and help their students succeed.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock

Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Why Did Seoul Korean Cuisine in Lubbock Move?

In news you may have missed with all the other openings and closings happening around Lubbock, Seoul Korean Cuisine has a new home, and it's not that far from the original location. Last month the popular dining spot moved to its new location after the owner decided to sell the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The South Plains Fair Implements New Clear Bag Policy

September means chilly air and light jackets, but it also means it's time for the South Plains Fair. This year, the fair will be from September 23rd to October 1st, with Buck-A-Ride Night being held on September 22. There are a few changes that are being put into place for this 2022 event.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges

Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock Looking to Reinstate Juvenile Curfew, But Is It a Good Idea?

Former councilman Floyd Price believes that Lubbock should go back to its 1990s-style curfew system for minors. Lubbock already has a curfew in place for minors 16 and under. If Lubbock were to go back to the curfew of the 90s, it would criminalize minors under 18 for being outside between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. It would reinstate a curfew center to detain minors, and ticketing for minors and their parents.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

