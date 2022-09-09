Read full article on original website
Related
Research For The Kids & The 14th Annual Poker Run This Saturday (9/17)
It’s time to get out and ride for a good cause at the 14th Annual Poke Run (Ride/Drive) this Saturday (9/17) through Iowa and into Wisconsin all to raise money for Research For The Kids directly benefitting Pediatric Brain Tumor and Heart Defects Research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater Has More Comedy in Store for 2023
If you seek a quality place and fun space to spend entertainment dollars, look no further than Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater. They recently rolled out their 2023 season, and it's sure to be another laughter-filled year at Dubuque's quaint and comical community theater. The 2023 season will feature five new...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Host National Night Out (9/13)
Tonight in Maquoketa, stop out for your chance to catch up with your local law enforcement as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will host a National Night Out. This free event takes place from 5 to 7:30pm at Little Bear Park. The annual event, is designed to promote positive relationships between first responders and the community, will feature food, children’s activities, and water games with the Maquoketa Fire Department. Any one hoping to attend is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for personal seating. Some of the activities and games include a Dyno Jump, fire trucks and water games, a petting zoo, bean bag toss, hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, face painting, crafts, the MMEU boom truck, police vehicles, an ambulance and loads more. Prizes that are to be given away include games, movies, and bicycles.
Upcoming Dubuque Bridal Expo Vows to Be an “Experience” for Everyone
Many of us fantasize about our wedding day our entire lives. We mentally plan the music, the ambiance, our groomsmen and/or maids of honor, and long for the entire process to go off without a hitch. The planning and coordinating can be overwhelming. Thankfully, the Dubuque Bridal Expo 2022 can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Free Financial Management Presentation in Dubuque
Let's face it, times are tough right now financially for a lot of people. The leading factors include higher than normal gas and energy prices. Higher gas prices then lead to higher costs for most everything, including groceries. It's times like these that we all need to find a way...
Tri-staters Volunteer to go “Over the Edge” for United Way of Dubuque
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Food Giveaway This Saturday
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Fly-by-Night Productions Launches 40th Season with David Auburn Adaptation
We in the Tri-States are supremely lucky to live in an area where art, culture, and entertainment is plentiful, especially given the size of the region itself. Just this month alone, several different shows have been announced at Five Flags Center, Outside the Lines Art Gallery's "Great Draw" event is happening Sunday, and now, Fly-by-Night Productions is gearing up for its 40th season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting This Week in Dubuque
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
Dubuque’s “Great Draw” Event Helps the Artists of Today and Tomorrow
In a world that continues to embrace mathematics, sciences, and engineering (for good reason), I truly hope that we don't lose sight of all the arts does for individuals and people as a whole. Without art, and mediums such as painting, drawing, film, music, and more, life would be considerably less enjoyable.
Viking Cruises Strikes A Pose In The Port Of Dubuque
Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
These Five Scams are Currently Plaguing Iowa Residents
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Dubuque Sees Road Construction with $33 bln. IDOT Investment
East Dubuque has seen its fair share of road construction starting in the spring and during much of the summer. It's all part of a long overdue Illinois Department of Transportation plan to upgrade and improve maintenance to more than 2,500 miles of highway and 10 million square feet of bridge decking as part of the "Rebuild Illinois" capital program already underway.
Professor Leaves San Francisco Behind to Run Rural Iowa Farm
Are you hungry for a dynamic discussion about the current state of our food system? If so, mark your calendar and set your timer for an engaging evening with Author Beth Hoffman. Hoffman will be in Dubuque on Monday, September 12, to discuss her book, "Bet the Farm: The Dollars...
The #1 Chain Restaurant Dubuque Needs (Again)
Whenever I head back to my home-area of DuPage County, IL, there are always a couple popular staples on my list. One of which is Portillo's, which nearly anyone from Illinois will praise as one of the places you can find the best hot dog and Italian beef around. But there's another chain restaurant I've mentioned before, and it's one I still want to see Dubuque get sooner rather than later.
Dubuque, Iowa Boil Water Advisory Update
A portion of Dubuque remains under a precautionary boil water advisory, not a boil order. Precautionary boil advisories are issued when a sample test indicates possible contamination of the water supply. Contamination can only be confirmed through additional testing. Advisories are NOT the same thing as a mandatory boil order....
A Fan-Favorite Band is Returning to Q Casino in October
#YourGirlfriendsFavoriteBand is returning to Q Casino on Saturday, October 22nd at 8pm for a night of reimagined classics and great energy. The powerful party band known as the Pork Tornadoes will be performing at the Q Showroom next month. The "good-looking, well-mannered men who like Guinness, whiskey, and may or may not have beards" have been incredibly popular in Dubuque and the surrounding areas ever since they hit the scene years ago.
Quilts of Valor to Award Honorary 300,000 Quilt to Dubuque, IA World War II Veteran!
The Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor Group will present World War II veteran Ed Lakatosh an honorary 300,000th Quilt of Valor® at 1 p.m. this Sunday, September 11 at the Tri-State Community Church, 12937 Derby Grange Rd in Dubuque. This honorary Quilt of Valor celebrates an important milestone of...
JDIFF’s Boos & Brews; A Scary Good Time!
Not too long ago we announced how you can register for the upcoming Dubuque JDIFF Halloween Parade. In fact, registration is now open for floats, bands, organizations, and more to get involved in our local event. It’s a great way to get started on the spooky festivities. That whole weekend, in fact, will be full of awesome events and activities to enjoy with family and friends. It’s the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival presents Boos & Brews; a Halloween Weekend extravaganza; featuring film screenings, vendors, a brewfest, parade, and more!
Boil Order Issued For Large Part of Dubuque Today (Sept 8)
The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY for a large portion of Dubuque. During a scheduled inspection of the water tank at 409 Gay Street, a bacteria sample tested positive. Following Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) requirements, the tank has been isolated and a follow-up sample has been taken for additional testing. The tank will be out of service until two consecutive samples have been completed, which could take approximately 48 hours.
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0