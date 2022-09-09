ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County Sheriff's Department Host National Night Out (9/13)

Tonight in Maquoketa, stop out for your chance to catch up with your local law enforcement as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will host a National Night Out. This free event takes place from 5 to 7:30pm at Little Bear Park. The annual event, is designed to promote positive relationships between first responders and the community, will feature food, children’s activities, and water games with the Maquoketa Fire Department. Any one hoping to attend is encouraged to bring lawn chairs for personal seating. Some of the activities and games include a Dyno Jump, fire trucks and water games, a petting zoo, bean bag toss, hula hoop contest, water balloon toss, face painting, crafts, the MMEU boom truck, police vehicles, an ambulance and loads more. Prizes that are to be given away include games, movies, and bicycles.
MAQUOKETA, IA
