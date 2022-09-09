Read full article on original website
China Mutes Top Official's Support for Russia's Invasion of Ukraine
China and its state-run media outlets have yet to reference Li Zhanshu's remarks, which backed Russia's rationale for invading Ukraine.
Putin says delegation of 80 large Russian companies to visit Iran next week -RIA
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that a delegation of 80 large companies will visit Iran next week, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.
Voice of America
Ukraine Advances Further in the Northeast as Russian Forces Retreat
Ukrainian troops advanced further into the northeastern region of the country on Tuesday, reclaiming the town of Vovchansk, 3 kilometers from the Russian border, that Moscow's forces had seized on the first day of their invasion nearly seven months ago. The Kyiv government exulted in its sudden success, with President...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russia’s “Operational Defeat” in Kharkiv
Ukraine continues making gains on the ground as Russian forces withdraw. So what’s the biggest takeaway from this weekend’s developments? Also, a group of friends is using food to raise funds to help those affected by the war.
Voice of America
Ukraine Says Goal Is to Retake All Its Territory in War with Russia
Ukraine’s leaders say they want to retake all the territory occupied by Russian forces. Ukrainian officials have called on the West to speed up providing weapons systems to support their offensive. Russian forces withdrew from areas they held in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday. Ukrainian troops have recaptured many towns....
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Rebuilding After the War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces have liberated over 6,000 square kilometers from Russian control. Plus, what’s it going to take to rebuild Ukraine after the war? And, how a tragedy over 20 years ago turned into a mission to help those in need around the world.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 14
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:50 a.m.: The Kremlin played down the impact of lost gas sales to Europe on Wednesday, saying there were other countries willing to buy Russian energy as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Moscow, Reuters reported.
Voice of America
Ukraine Surprise Victories Hurting Russian Soldiers’ Morale, Experts Say
Experts say Ukraine has dealt its opponent a major operational defeat with a surprise counteroffensive in the country's northeast, sending shockwaves through the invading Russian army. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at the likely impact of the Ukrainian military gains on the war.
Voice of America
Ukrainian President Visits Recaptured Izium
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city of Izium on Wednesday where he met with soldiers and thanked them for their efforts in retaking the area from Russian forces last week. “Our soldiers are here. That’s a very important thing. It supports people,” Zelenskyy said. “I see how people meet...
Voice of America
Report: Democracies at Risk From Russian Money, Meddling
Washington — Russia has spent at least $300 million to sway both politics and policy in more than two dozen countries since 2014, according to a newly declassified review by U.S. intelligence agencies that warns the Kremlin is not done with plans to pay for influence. The money, funneled...
Voice of America
An Isolated Russia Looks to China
As Russia faces further isolation from the West after its invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet in Uzbekistan, a gathering that should indicate the strength of the cooperation between the two countries. Marcus Harton narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Recovering after Russia’s Withdrawal
Residents continue to share stories during the Russian occupation in recently freed Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian forces continue making advances as Russian forces withdraw. How an American riding across Ukraine is raising awareness globally.
Voice of America
Ukraine War Overshadows SCO Summit in Uzbekistan
TASHKENT — Excitement is building in Uzbekistan ahead of this week’s Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be the most prominent among more than a dozen world leaders visiting the Central Asian nation. “The world is coming to Samarkand”...
Defying warnings, Jews embark on Ukraine pilgrimage
Thousands of Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews have vowed to brave the dangers of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and make a pilgrimage there during the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashana. In September 2020, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews were trapped for days between the borders of Belarus and Ukraine after Kyiv refused to allow them entry due to the Covid pandemic.
Voice of America
Russia Offers Excuses for Taliban Closing Schools for Girls
From the world’s second-smallest state, Monaco, to the most populous country, India, representatives from more than 20 governments and international organizations on Monday condemned the Taliban’s policies of shutting down secondary schools and denying other fundamental rights to Afghan girls and women. Even Pakistan, the purported benefactor of...
Voice of America
Belarusian Journalist Gets Lengthy Prison Sentence on Treason Charge
Hrodna, Belarus — Belarusian journalist Dzyanis Ivashyn has been sentenced to 13 years and one month in prison on a high treason charge. The Hrodna regional court in the country's west also ruled on September 14 that Ivashyn must pay a fine and compensation to nine unspecified victims. Ivashyn's...
Voice of America
Reporters Call Taliban Media Reforms ‘Censorship’
Taliban leaders of Afghanistan are praising the effects of their restrictions on the country’s broadcasters. The new laws bar state and private television channels from showing programs considered offensive. This includes foreign movies and performances by female singers, as well as any material critical of Islam or the Taliban.
Voice of America
Armenia, Azerbaijan Trade Blame Over Fresh Fighting
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two long-time adversaries, accused each other Wednesday of instigating new hostilities across their disputed border. Armenia's Defense Ministry contended that Azerbaijani forces launched combat drones in the direction of the Armenian resort town of Jermuk overnight and renewed shelling with artillery and mortars in the morning, again targeting Jermuk, along with the village of Verin Shorzha.
Voice of America
Lack of Democratic Reforms Risks Further Instability in Sri Lanka
GENEVA — A report on the human rights situation in Sri Lanka urges the newly elected government to implement democratic reforms and combat impunity to prevent the recurrence of human rights violations. The report was submitted Monday to the U.N. Human Rights Council. Widespread protests over high levels of...
Voice of America
Lithuania Deepens Relations With Taiwan Amid China Tensions
Taipei, taiwan — Lithuania’s new representative office in Taiwan has begun operations although it has yet to physically open its doors due to delays, according to media reports. Lithuania’s representative to Taiwan had only recently finished quarantine procedures and was still preparing the new trade office, local media...
