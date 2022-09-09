Read full article on original website
Related
White House hosts 'United We Stand' summit to prevent hate-fueled violence
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a White House summit on Thursday that will bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States. The United We Stand Summit will include Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and bipartisan local...
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections. Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on Wednesday to hammer out a deal, as there was a risk of a strike starting on Friday that could have shut down rail lines across the country. Biden made a key phone call to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at 9 p.m. as the talks were ongoing after Italian dinner had been brought in, according to a White House official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss closed negotiations. The president told the negotiators to consider the harm to families, farmers and businesses if a shutdown occurred. What resulted from the back and forth was a tentative agreement that will go to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several weeks.
Focus Group Reveals 'Shocking' Lack Of Election Knowledge In MSNBC Segment
Jon Favreau, the former speechwriter for Barack Obama, tried to make a point about so-called swing voters on MSNBC.
US supreme court clears way for LGBTQ+ group to gain recognition from Jewish university
The US supreme court has cleared the way for an LGBTQ+ group to gain official recognition from a Jewish university in New York City, though that may not last. By a 5-4 vote on Wednesday, the justices lifted a temporary hold on a court order that requires Yeshiva University to recognize the group, the YU Pride Alliance, even as a legal fight continues.
