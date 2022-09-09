Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Remaining UFAs, and the Boston Bruins
P.K. Subban – defense – Could still bring some value. Tyler Motte – left wing – Bottom-six forward that can provide some grit. Anton Stralman – defense – Played 20 minutes last season on a non-contender. Tyler Ennis – center – Can bring depth...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022 Trade Targets: Montreal Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman has made several changes to the team’s roster, and they look noticeably better because of it. However, the Red Wings also have over $8 million of cap space and are in a position to make a late-summer move because of it. One team that Yzerman should consider doing business with is the Montreal Canadiens, as these three players stand out as excellent trade targets worth pursuing.
Comments / 0