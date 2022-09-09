Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s investigators search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators served multiple search warrants Wednesday — including at the home and office of county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl — in connection with a public- corruption probe involving contracts awarded by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to a nonprofit group run by a close friend of Kuehl.
Trio charged with burglarizing property in fire evacuation zone near Hemet
MURRIETA, Calif. (CNS) — Three people — including two convicted felons — accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged Wednesday with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 —...
Law targeting pregnancy service centers could come before LA Council soon
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A proposed law that would prohibit pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services, including abortion, with tactics such as false advertising is expected to come before the Los Angeles City Council soon after it was moved along by a council committee Tuesday.
LA Council committee recommends ending COVID eviction moratorium in Feb.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a contentious meeting Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council's Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department. What You Need To Know. The committee voted 3-1, with Councilman Marqueece...
LA Strike Force Team targets pandemic relief fraud
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday announced the establishment of a strike force team in Los Angeles created to fight and prevent coronavirus-related fraud. The Los Angeles strike force team — a joint effort with authorities in Sacramento — is comprised of federal prosecutors and...
Unstable weather continues in parts of LA County; Storms, flooding possible
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Tropical Storm Kay has moved on, but the atmospheric instability it created was still lingering Monday, bringing the threat of more rainfall in the mountains and other areas, raising concerns about localized flooding and debris slides. A flood watch will be in effect until 10...
Multiple vehicles stuck in Lake Hughes-area mudslide
LAKE HUGHES (CNS) — Crews Monday continued their efforts to clear roadways blocked by mudslides in the Lake Hughes area that stranded dozens of vehicles. A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. The moving...
Settlement of LA homelessness lawsuit announced
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A coalition of downtown Los Angeles business owners and sheltered and unsheltered residents announced a preliminary settlement Monday with the county aimed at providing services for thousands of unhoused people, a pact that would effectively end the LA Alliance for Human Rights' often-contentious court battle over the local government response to the homelessness crisis.
2 arrested in connection with theft of guns in burglary at Rep. Bass' home
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two people were taken into custody in connection with the theft of two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles, police announced Wednesday. Bass told Fox 11's Elex Michaelson on Wednesday that she came...
The giant hot dog is back: Historic Tail o' the Pup restored, reimagined
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — When you travel down Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, you'll now see a giant hot dog. The historic Tail o' the Pup and its roadside stand shaped like what it sells have been brought back by 1933 Group. The new location has an updated...
Woman ordered held without bail for fiery crash that killed 6
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas...
Expert: It’s time to consider a new COVID-19 booster
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As the Long Beach Health Department dispenses the new booster, health officials are fighting against COVID-19 fatigue, and a population that has forgotten the fear the virus once caused. “My recommendation is to get boosted again, but it’s a walk, not run, situation,” said Andrew...
Harvey Weinstein wants to see private dentist while awaiting trial
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former film producer Harvey Weinstein asked a judge Wednesday to allow him to see a private dentist to deal with dental problems that are causing him pain as he awaits trial on sex-related charges involving five women. "I am in pain," the 70-year-old defendant told...
Memorial in Whittier commemorates 9/11 victims
WHITTIER, Calif. — A public display to remember the 21st anniversary of 9/11 is open to the public in Whittier. Field of Healing is being held at Rose Hills Memorial Park through Sept. 21, 2022. It includes 2,977 flags to honor and represent each person who died.
This Is The Rudest City In California, According To New Study
Two California cities make the top 10 most rudest cities in the United States. According to a survy from Preply, which ranks cities across the U.S. based on several factors. The site says it based its rating system based on factors like "people being absorbed by their phones, refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces."
From prison to Hollywood: Former inmate now starring in movie
DURHAM, N.C. — A Triangle man once facing death row is now helping others through film. Mike Rae Anderson served 17 years in prison. When he was paroled, he turned his life around and started producing and acting. What You Need To Know. Mike Anderson served 17 years in...
CSUF students react to racist graffiti
FULLERTON, Calif. — Being a minority on California State University, Fullerton’s campus has not been easy for Mykayla Miller, co-president of the Black Student Union. Black students make up 2% of the school population, and Miller says she’s experienced racism as an unfortunate part of the culture at the school.
