WFMJ.com
Bomb squad called after foam projectile found along Route 11
For the second time in four days, the Youngstown Bomb Squad has been called to Route 11 in Vienna Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a foam projectile used for "crowd dispersement" was found along the highway near King Graves Road at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. A trooper...
WFMJ.com
Two taken to hospital after crash at Youngstown playground
Two people went to the hospital Wednesday morning when two vehicles crashed near a playground on Youngstown's West Side. Firefighters were dispatched to Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue at around 7:14 a.m. where people were trapped following the two-vehicle crash. According to police, an SUV ran a red light...
WFMJ.com
Masury woman secretly indicted after 19-pound, 4-year-old boy hospitalized
A grand jury in Trumbull County has handed up a secret indictment accusing a Masury woman of allowing a four-year-old child to become undernourished. Jenny Musgrave, 41, is charged with one count of endangering children. According to a report, the Brookfield Police Department was notified by Children’s Services back in...
WFMJ.com
Police: Youngstown man chased through Austintown, Canfield trying to avoid OVI checkpoint
A Youngstown man spent the weekend in jail after police say he led them on a chase after trying to avoid an OVI checkpoint in Austintown. According to a police report, a Dodge Caliber driven by 25-year-old Jeffrey Hetherington made a U-turn along Route 46 near Silica Road where the Mahoning Valley OVI Task Force was conducting a checkpoint late Friday.
WFMJ.com
Crash snarls traffic on Route 422 in Southington
Part of the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 422 was closed for a time Wednesday morning following a crash. Witnesses told dispatchers that a vehicle flipped over onto its side along the highway just west of Route 305 shortly before 7:30 a.m. Bystanders worked to rescue a woman who was...
WFMJ.com
Dog owner cited after joggers bitten in Poland Municipal Forest
A Poland man has pleaded not guilty to four charges after police say his unleased dogs allegedly bit joggers in the Poland Municipal Forrest. Village Police received the first report from a man who reported that he was bitten by two dogs running along the forest trails on August 8.
WFMJ.com
Former treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $150,000 from Jackson Twp.
Former Jackson Township in Mercer County Treasurer, Linda Baun pled guilty on Wednesday to one count of mail fraud stemming from misappropriation of township funds. Between 2011 and 2019, Baun embezzled at least $150,000 from Jackson Township by making unauthorized ATM withdrawals and charging personal Amazon purchases on the township's debit card.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown firefighters forced to back off helping EMS
Early Friday morning, a Youngstown man woke to find his brother face down and unresponsive. He was having a heart attack and an ambulance was called. "I'm talking to them on the phone and I'm asking them, where is the ambulance? Why is it taking so long," said Youngstown resident Maurice Evans.
Police looking for suspects involved in $10K cigarette theft
Niles Police are looking for three suspects they say were involved in a cigarette theft from a truck Thursday morning.
WFMJ.com
Fifty-seven-year-old Greenville pastor accused of inappropriate relationship with teen
A 57-year-old Mercer County pastor is free on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage teenage girl. David Cox of Atlantic, Pennsylvania who turns 58 on Wednesday was charged last week with a felony count of corruption of minors, three misdemeanor counts of criminal solicitation, and unlawful contact with a minor.
WFMJ.com
New trial denied, life sentence handed down in Youngstown murder case
Lavontae Knight headed into court Tuesday afternoon hoping for a chance at a new trial. He walked away with a life sentence. Knight was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 58 years. Knight had been convicted on 11 charges including murder, robbery, and kidnapping for...
WFMJ.com
Struthers buys ambulance to supplement private EMS service
Struthers city council voted unanimously Wednesday to buy its own ambulance and staff it with volunteers. Safety service director Bob Benson tells 21 News it's meant to be used intermittently and as a last resort. The city already uses MedStar ambulance service, and also calls Lane and AMR during an...
WFMJ.com
AMR ambulance contract set to expire, could end service in Youngstown in 2023
Youngstown's only ambulance service informed the city it will no longer offer its service by the end of the year if they don't negotiate the current contract agreement. A letter submitted to Mayor Tito Brown, City Council, Fire Chief Barry Finley and Law Director Jeff Limbian stated that American Medical Response (AMR) tenders its notice of nonrenewal of our Agreement and notice that our Agreement will end December 31 at 11:59 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Calla Road detours posted this week
Drivers who use Calla Road in Mahoning County face detours this week so workers can replace culverts. The Mahoning County Engineer’s Office says West Calla Road in Green Township will be closed between Knauf Road and State Route 62 from Monday, September 12, 2022, through Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | September 15th
Vindicator file photo / September 10, 1958 | Mahoning County Republican women showed U.S. Sen John W. Bricker, R-Ohio, their booklet on “Get in Shape for ’58” at a rally at the YMCA 64 years ago. From left, seated, are Sen Bricker and Mrs. Marie Helman, Mahoning County Woman’s chairman; standing, Mrs. Ray Schneider, president of the Mahoning County Republican Women’s Club; Mrs. Rosemary Gilronan, State Central Committeewoman, and Mrs. Florence Morris of Toledo, state GOP vice chairman.
WFMJ.com
Boardman Police post job open house ad in Austintown
Drivers traveling along South Raccoon Road in Austintown may have noticed a billboard advertising an upcoming open house for the Boardman Police Department. The open house, scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, September 26 at the police department, is for anyone interested in becoming a police officer or working for Boardman Township Police Department in some other capacity.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown First Responders receive $36K for mental, physical health issues
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program Monday. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million, including Youngstown receiving $36,000 and the Eagle Joint Fire...
WFMJ.com
Struthers council considers pricing for city-operated ambulance
Elected leaders in the City of Struthers on Wednesday night will consider offering the city's own ambulance service. City Council will review a proposed ordinance that says because the current ambulance company is unable to provide reliable service, Struthers would add an ambulance to the fire department and hire EMTs.
WFMJ.com
Cortland to crackdown down on tall grass, litter in city
The Cortland mayor's office is warning city residents that if residents' property or outside homes are a mess, expect to hear from the city - and soon. A post shared on a Cortland community social media page from Cortland City mayor Deidre Petrosky is asking residents to help to city crackdown on unkempt homes in the community by reporting locations to the Zoning Board via the Procedure for Zoning Code Investigation form that can be found on the website.
WFMJ.com
Multiple events in Youngstown this weekend... Oktoberfest, motorcycle show, more
Youngstown is will be holding its first-ever Oktoberfest this Saturday, but it's not the only event in the city. On Friday, Sept. 16, The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre will host a Night Out For Neighborhoods featuring 76 Degrees West. The concert will serve as a fundraiser for local neighborhood watch organizations. Ticket prices range from $10-$20 and are available on Ticketmaster. The hours are from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
