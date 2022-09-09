Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Harvey Weinstein wants to see private dentist while awaiting trial
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former film producer Harvey Weinstein asked a judge Wednesday to allow him to see a private dentist to deal with dental problems that are causing him pain as he awaits trial on sex-related charges involving five women. "I am in pain," the 70-year-old defendant told...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Strike Force Team targets pandemic relief fraud
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday announced the establishment of a strike force team in Los Angeles created to fight and prevent coronavirus-related fraud. The Los Angeles strike force team — a joint effort with authorities in Sacramento — is comprised of federal prosecutors and...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman ordered held without bail for fiery crash that killed 6
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas...
spectrumnews1.com
2 arrested in connection with theft of guns in burglary at Rep. Bass' home
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two people were taken into custody in connection with the theft of two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles, police announced Wednesday. Bass told Fox 11's Elex Michaelson on Wednesday that she came...
spectrumnews1.com
4 arrested for double homicide at San Pedro park
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff’s investigators search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators served multiple search warrants Wednesday — including at the home and office of county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl — in connection with a public- corruption probe involving contracts awarded by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to a nonprofit group run by a close friend of Kuehl.
spectrumnews1.com
Woman who directed sucker punch at youth sports game granted diversion
SANTA ANA (CNS) — The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove — an attack she directed, and that went viral via cellphone video — was allowed Wednesday to be placed in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time.
spectrumnews1.com
Settlement of LA homelessness lawsuit announced
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A coalition of downtown Los Angeles business owners and sheltered and unsheltered residents announced a preliminary settlement Monday with the county aimed at providing services for thousands of unhoused people, a pact that would effectively end the LA Alliance for Human Rights' often-contentious court battle over the local government response to the homelessness crisis.
spectrumnews1.com
Law targeting pregnancy service centers could come before LA Council soon
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A proposed law that would prohibit pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services, including abortion, with tactics such as false advertising is expected to come before the Los Angeles City Council soon after it was moved along by a council committee Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 1,777 new COVID infections, 16 deaths
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported another 1,777 COVID-19 infections Wednesday, along with 16 more virus-related fatalities. According to state figures, there were 717 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, down from 735 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 89 were being treated in intensive care, up from 83 a day earlier.
2 charged with killing Monterey Park police officer plead not guilty
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Carlos Delcid — who is accused of gunning down off-duty Officer Gardiel...
Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail
A convicted murderer in a high-profile Palm Springs case has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday. Kaushal Niroula According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for The post Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
CSUF students react to racist graffiti
FULLERTON, Calif. — Being a minority on California State University, Fullerton’s campus has not been easy for Mykayla Miller, co-president of the Black Student Union. Black students make up 2% of the school population, and Miller says she’s experienced racism as an unfortunate part of the culture at the school.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council committee recommends ending COVID eviction moratorium in Feb.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a contentious meeting Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council's Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department. What You Need To Know. The committee voted 3-1, with Councilman Marqueece...
spectrumnews1.com
The giant hot dog is back: Historic Tail o' the Pup restored, reimagined
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — When you travel down Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, you'll now see a giant hot dog. The historic Tail o' the Pup and its roadside stand shaped like what it sells have been brought back by 1933 Group. The new location has an updated...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID transmission falling in LA, masking recommendation easing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the...
spectrumnews1.com
Expert: It’s time to consider a new COVID-19 booster
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As the Long Beach Health Department dispenses the new booster, health officials are fighting against COVID-19 fatigue, and a population that has forgotten the fear the virus once caused. “My recommendation is to get boosted again, but it’s a walk, not run, situation,” said Andrew...
spectrumnews1.com
Multiple vehicles stuck in Lake Hughes-area mudslide
LAKE HUGHES (CNS) — Crews Monday continued their efforts to clear roadways blocked by mudslides in the Lake Hughes area that stranded dozens of vehicles. A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. The moving...
spectrumnews1.com
Unstable weather continues in parts of LA County; Storms, flooding possible
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Tropical Storm Kay has moved on, but the atmospheric instability it created was still lingering Monday, bringing the threat of more rainfall in the mountains and other areas, raising concerns about localized flooding and debris slides. A flood watch will be in effect until 10...
