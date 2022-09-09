As a result of an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions, CSX has notified the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) that there is the potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16. Any labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all MARC commuter rail service on the Brunswick Line through Gaithersburg until a resolution is reached.

