May Ella Boyd, 83, of Minerva, died Thursday, Sept.8, 2022 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born Jan. 30, 1939, in Minerva, to Earl and Mabel (Stonehill) Haynam. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1957 and then National Beauty College in Canton. She was a beautician for 62 years, having operated May’s Beauty Shop. She is a member of the Minerva Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

MINERVA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO