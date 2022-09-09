Read full article on original website
floridianpress.com
FL Lawmakers Spread $175 Million Across the State
TALLAHASSEE --- A legislative panel Friday approved money for more than 230 local projects and programs across the state, after receiving a detailed analysis of Florida’s financial picture from a top economist. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, with little comment, signed off on a list of “local support grants” totaling $175 million. The grants are a new program, with the list put together after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed parts of a state budget that took effect July 1.
Two Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
wuft.org
Dixie, Lafayette and Suwannee counties were redistricted in Florida Senate map. Here are the candidates running for the new seat
TALLAHASSEE — Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent...
WCTV
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee home buyers are taking legal action against a major homebuilding company. They say Boulos Builders sprung huge price hikes on them at the last minute, raising prices by tens of thousands of dollars. Boulos then cancelled the contracts of those who refused to pay. The...
Key Senate Race Heats Up In North Florida
Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent Sen.
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
WCTV
Tallahassee teen working to end period poverty
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee high schooler is on a mission to make menstrual products accessible to everyone. She says she wants the stigma around periods to stop. “It’s a taboo thing that many people don’t want to talk about,” Waymon said. That’s part of Waymon’s...
thefamuanonline.com
Modeling troupes forced to practice in parking garages
Walking down the runway with confidence, like they’ve practiced on runways numerous times, on-campus modeling organizations like FACES and Images Modeling Troupe have been forced to practice in parking garages around Tallahassee. In the daytime, garages are used to store workers’ cars. But at night the modeling organizations uses...
WCTV
Althemese Barnes honored with city park tribute
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee will be honoring Althemese Pemberton Barnes by dedicating a park in her name acknowledging her years of dedicated service preserving local history on September 20. The community is welcomed to attend the celebration at the Smokey Hollow Commemoration. located at the corner...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattler Round-Up strikes out: recap
Efferson Student Union and Activities host a mandatory event for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) club and organization members. This event took place in the Grand Ballroom. Attendance for each organization is a requirement to continue being active and hosting events on campus. Several campus club and organization members...
thefamuanonline.com
Students agree: FAMU No. 1 public HBCU
Florida A&M University learned Monday that it is still the No. 1-ranked public HBCU in. the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. FAMU has held that honor for the. The university is ranked No. 7 overall among HBCUs, trailing Spelman, Howard, Xavier,. Hampton, Morehouse and Tuskegee — all...
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
fsunews.com
Serenity Coffee & Kava Bar to close following employee-led strike
Serenity Coffee & Kava Bar will permanently close its doors following a strike and protest by its employees. Citing “two years of mistreatment, mismanagement and most importantly, abuse,” the bar’s employees decided to start a union, Serenity Bartenders United. The union has not been formally recognized by any official agency, including the U.S. Department of Labor or the National Labor Relations Board.
Post-Searchlight
Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run
Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. “I...
leoncountyfl.gov
Leon County Link for September 2022
The Leon County Link connects citizens with Leon County services. For Leon County news and information, please visit: LeonCountyFL.gov/News. September is National Preparedness Month, and in observance, Leon County Government encourages and reminds residents to be prepared for disasters and emergencies in their homes, businesses, and neighborhoods. To help citizens prepare for disasters, Leon County has provided the following resources:
A name spoken, and now never forgotten
After nearly 80 years in an unmarked grave, former Leon High school student turned Army veteran Billy Maddox now has a headstone to honor his life and legacy.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 8-11, 2022
Tracy Walker, 43, Jakin, Georgia: Violation of probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Carr, 39, Tallahassee, Florida: Hold for Leon County, hold for Wakulla County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Green, 26, Grand Ridge, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. September 10, 2022. Scotty Williams, 43, Greenwood,...
Community supports Tallahassee Beer Festival
Around 50 non-profits will have to share about $50,000 of the proceeds made from the Tallahassee Beer Fest.
WCTV
Quincy giving utility customers a break
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - People in Quincy will get a break on their power bills. The City Commission has voted to give a $100 utility credit, which will appear in the accounts of all city customers on September 14. The city says the one-time credit will be covered using community...
thefamuanonline.com
Presidential convocation fails to address students’ concerns
In large numbers, students, alums and faculty attended this year’s presidential convocation. Convocation occurred inside of the Al Lawson Center at 10:10 a.m on Sep. 9, 2022. With all that has happened within the university recently, students searched for answers to their concerns throughout the ceremony. The semester began...
