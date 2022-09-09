ERWIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 29, 2022, west of Erwin. According to a report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on 200th Street when the passenger side tires went off the roadway. The semi-truck and trailer went down the embankment and overturned onto the passenger side.

ERWIN, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO