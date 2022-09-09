Read full article on original website
farmforum.net
Collapsed dairy barn in Grant County was under construction, emergency manager says
The collapse of a dairy barn southwest of Summit Monday sent 10 people to the hospital. That's about half the people who were working on the construction of a new dairy barn for Blooming Valley Dairy at 45240 146th St. Grant County Emergency Management Director Kevin Schuelke said Signet Construction...
dakotanewsnow.com
Developing: At least 10 injured in dairy barn construction collapse near Summit
SUMMIT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At least ten people were injured, including one with critical injuries, after a building collapse Monday night southwest of Summit, according to officials. The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the east end of a dairy farm being built in the area. According to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Arlington man died of injuries sustained in one-car crash
ERWIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 29, 2022, west of Erwin. According to a report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on 200th Street when the passenger side tires went off the roadway. The semi-truck and trailer went down the embankment and overturned onto the passenger side.
gowatertown.net
Surveillance cameras installed at some Watertown parks in response to vandalism (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is addressing what they say has been, “continuous vandalism” at city parks that’s been occurring on a, “regular basis.”. Facilities Maintenance Manager Matt Brandsrud talked about it with KWAT News…. He says each time a park is...
drgnews.com
Zebra mussels discovered in South Rush Lake in northeastern South Dakota
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in South Rush Lake in Day County. “Following confirmation of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake, GFP investigated neighboring waterbodies and found a single adult mussel near the boat ramp on South Rush Lake,” said Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator, Tanner Davis. “GFP Fisheries staff continued investigation and found an additional mussel at a separate location on the lake.”
farmforum.net
Zebra mussels found in second Day County lake
Zebra mussels have been discovered in a second Day County lake, this time South Rush Lake. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in a news release. "Following confirmation of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake, GFP investigated neighboring waterbodies and found...
kingsburyjournal.com
Fires, a crash and a helicopter, all in one day
A grain bin fire, explosion, evacuation, car accident and helicopter were all part of a full-scale training exercise held in Badger on Sat., Sept. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. The town was full of emergency vehicles and personnel from Kingsbury County and Lake Norden, who all took part in the training throughout town.
gowatertown.net
Harmony Hill and Village of Harmony Hill release new logos
WATERTOWN, S.D.–New logos for Harmony Hill and the Village of Harmony Hill in Watertown were released today. The logos were designed by a team at a Sioux Falls-based marketing firm that is also helping to craft welcome materials and videos for the project. Sister Barb Younger, Director of Communications...
hubcityradio.com
Three people dead following a one vehicle crash near Sisseton
SISSETON, S.D.(Press Release) – Three people died and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was southbound...
KELOLAND TV
3 people killed in Roberts County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.
KELOLAND TV
Local veteran ‘extremely grateful’ for free Jeep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. just marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. That life-changing day was one of the reasons a local woman decided to enlist in the army shortly thereafter. Connie Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. In 2003 she...
brookingsradio.com
August burglary in White found to have included catalytic converter thefts
An additional loss has been reported from an August burglary at a business in White. The burglary occurred sometime during the night of August 20 or early morning of August 21. Some $15,000 worth of tools were stolen. It was discovered last week that catalytic converters had been stolen from...
dakotanewsnow.com
Group climbs campanile 12 times in remembrance of 9/11
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This morning at the SDSU campanile, Brookings community members came together to climb twelve flights of stairs to represent the one flight first responders took on 9/11. First responders, current and former military members, and the community showed up Sunday to honor those who made...
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old shot and killed in Arlington on Sunday
ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has learned the name of the victim in an Arlington death investigation. 23-year-old Remington Bickett was shot and killed in an Arlington home Sunday. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the Attorney General’s office says DCI...
KELOLAND TV
Tips for parents following hot car death of toddler in Clark
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The DCI continues its investigation into a toddler’s death in Clark, which police have classified as a hot car death. The young child was found dead inside a vehicle around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The high temperature in Clark that day was 90 degrees.
gowatertown.net
BREAKING: Milbank man sentenced to life in prison for triple murder
MILBANK, S.D.–A Milbank man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his brother, sister-in-law, and her unborn child. KWAT News has learned 57 year-old Brent Monroe Hanson appeared in Grant County Circuit Court in Milbank this (Tuesday) morning and pled guilty to three counts of First Degree Murder as part of a plea agreement in which the prosecution agreed to not seek the death penalty.
footballscoop.com
Source: South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator
Sources tell FootballScoop South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. USD athletics has shared that head coach Bob Nielson is taking over the play calling duties from quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke. The move comes after two losses to open the season where the offense managed to...
