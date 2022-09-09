ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington man died of injuries sustained in one-car crash

ERWIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has died of injuries sustained in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 29, 2022, west of Erwin. According to a report from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer was eastbound on 200th Street when the passenger side tires went off the roadway. The semi-truck and trailer went down the embankment and overturned onto the passenger side.
ERWIN, SD
drgnews.com

Zebra mussels discovered in South Rush Lake in northeastern South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in South Rush Lake in Day County. “Following confirmation of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake, GFP investigated neighboring waterbodies and found a single adult mussel near the boat ramp on South Rush Lake,” said Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator, Tanner Davis. “GFP Fisheries staff continued investigation and found an additional mussel at a separate location on the lake.”
DAY COUNTY, SD
farmforum.net

Zebra mussels found in second Day County lake

Zebra mussels have been discovered in a second Day County lake, this time South Rush Lake. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in a news release. "Following confirmation of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake, GFP investigated neighboring waterbodies and found...
DAY COUNTY, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Fires, a crash and a helicopter, all in one day

A grain bin fire, explosion, evacuation, car accident and helicopter were all part of a full-scale training exercise held in Badger on Sat., Sept. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. The town was full of emergency vehicles and personnel from Kingsbury County and Lake Norden, who all took part in the training throughout town.
BADGER, SD
gowatertown.net

Harmony Hill and Village of Harmony Hill release new logos

WATERTOWN, S.D.–New logos for Harmony Hill and the Village of Harmony Hill in Watertown were released today. The logos were designed by a team at a Sioux Falls-based marketing firm that is also helping to craft welcome materials and videos for the project. Sister Barb Younger, Director of Communications...
WATERTOWN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Three people dead following a one vehicle crash near Sisseton

SISSETON, S.D.(Press Release) – Three people died and another person was injured in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was southbound...
SISSETON, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 people killed in Roberts County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night southwest of Sisseton. The Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Robert County Road 28 when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The Impala struck an approach, went airborne, struck a wooden post, landed on the driver’s side and started on fire.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local veteran ‘extremely grateful’ for free Jeep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. just marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. That life-changing day was one of the reasons a local woman decided to enlist in the army shortly thereafter. Connie Johnson joined the army as a military police officer in 2002. In 2003 she...
brookingsradio.com

August burglary in White found to have included catalytic converter thefts

An additional loss has been reported from an August burglary at a business in White. The burglary occurred sometime during the night of August 20 or early morning of August 21. Some $15,000 worth of tools were stolen. It was discovered last week that catalytic converters had been stolen from...
WHITE, SD
News Break
dakotanewsnow.com

Group climbs campanile 12 times in remembrance of 9/11

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This morning at the SDSU campanile, Brookings community members came together to climb twelve flights of stairs to represent the one flight first responders took on 9/11. First responders, current and former military members, and the community showed up Sunday to honor those who made...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

23-year-old shot and killed in Arlington on Sunday

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND News has learned the name of the victim in an Arlington death investigation. 23-year-old Remington Bickett was shot and killed in an Arlington home Sunday. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the Attorney General’s office says DCI...
KELOLAND TV

Tips for parents following hot car death of toddler in Clark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The DCI continues its investigation into a toddler’s death in Clark, which police have classified as a hot car death. The young child was found dead inside a vehicle around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. The high temperature in Clark that day was 90 degrees.
gowatertown.net

BREAKING: Milbank man sentenced to life in prison for triple murder

MILBANK, S.D.–A Milbank man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his brother, sister-in-law, and her unborn child. KWAT News has learned 57 year-old Brent Monroe Hanson appeared in Grant County Circuit Court in Milbank this (Tuesday) morning and pled guilty to three counts of First Degree Murder as part of a plea agreement in which the prosecution agreed to not seek the death penalty.
MILBANK, SD
footballscoop.com

Source: South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop South Dakota has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. USD athletics has shared that head coach Bob Nielson is taking over the play calling duties from quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke. The move comes after two losses to open the season where the offense managed to...
BROOKINGS, SD

Comments / 0

