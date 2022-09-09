Read full article on original website
wfxb.com
Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
wfxb.com
How to Weather Proof Your Home with Midatlantic Storm on Carolina A.M.
Audra sits down with Greg Braukus of Midatlantic Storm Protection to talk about what’s involved in weather proofing a home. Midatlantic is a locally, family owned business in Myrtle Beach. Be sure to stop by and see them at the Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center this weekend, Sept. 16-18.
WMBF
A sweet treat is waiting for you at Stella’s Homemade Ice Cream
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer may be over, but it’s always a perfect time for ice cream. Stella’s homemade Ice Cream is striving to make the best, quality ice cream, as well as building community. They’re dedicated to excellent tasting HOMEMADE ice cream while bringing you superior...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Arts and Gallery Trail
Visit Myrtle Beach is offering guests a new way to experience The Grand Strand’s 60 miles of coastline. The Myrtle Beach Arts and Gallery Trail features more that 100 attractions, studios, murals, sculptures and experiences within 14 communities. The Franklin G. Burroughs – Simeon B. Chaplin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand collaborated together on the trail starts in Little River and stretches all the way to Pawleys Island. It also heads Inland including Historic Downtown Conway and Aynor.
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Festivals 2022 South Carolina – Fall Edition
Here’s a look at what’s happening with Myrtle Beach SC Festivals 2022 – Fall Edition. Conway Burger Week (September 19-25) presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious...
wfxb.com
Restoring Downtown Myrtle Beach
Yesterday’s City Council Meeting resulted in councilmembers voting in favor of authorizing the purchase of six parcels of land for the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project. The city is making the purchase to help restore the downtown area. For $1,750,000 the city will acquire a property on North Kings Highway. There are plans to buy 5 other parcels, with the city planning to spend no more than $8.2 million.
wfxb.com
Dependable Services Plumbing & Air Gear Up for the Home Improvement Show This Weekend in Myrtle Beach
Local businesses are gearing up for this weekend’s home show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Tom Fitzgerald of Dependable Services is one of those who will be out there. Fitzgerald sits down with Greg on Carolina A.M.
wfxb.com
What to Know Before Your Home Needs a New Roof – Tips from Monarch Roofing
Rob Clemmons with Monarch Roofing shares what homeowners should know when it comes to repair roofs. Monarch is certified in residential reroofing, commercial flat roofs, shingles, tile, metal, and slate roof installations. Monarch Roofing will be at the Myrtle Beach home show this weekend. Stop by and see them!
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Launches New Arts & Gallery Trail
Digital trail pass and incentive program showcase color and culture at The Beach. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Myrtle Beach has launched its Arts & Gallery Trail, offering guests an all-new way to explore the destination’s 14 unique communities and 60 miles of coastline. In collaboration with the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum and The Arts Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail features more than 100 attractions, studios, murals, sculptures and so much more.
WMBF
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A roadside zoo that is at the center of a lawsuit surrounding its treatment of animals is permanently closed, according to federal court documents. The closure comes after tips came into WMBF News last week, stating that it was closed and animals were being...
AOL Corp
Here’s what we know about the animals at the Myrtle Beach area zoo that closed
An Horry County zoo that is closing after 34 years has sent their animals to a North Carolina facility amid a suit by an animal rights group, which has sought to shut it down. Waccatee Zoological Farm, which is in the Socastee area, is facing a lawsuit by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which alleges the zoo had provided inadequate treatment to more than 460 animals.
wfxb.com
You Can Visit Cheddar The Famous Lobster at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach!
Cheddar, the famous one-in-a-million lobster, was discovered in a Hollywood, Florida Red Lobster and sent to Ripley’s Aquarium. Alex McMinn gives B.J. Kinard a peek into it’s chill life!. If you’re looking for a fun activity for the weekend, head over to Ripley’s Aquarium at 1110 Celebrity Circle...
4 displaced by mobile-home fire near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a mobile near Longs late Tuesday morning, leaving four people displaced, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive. No one was hurt, but four people living in the home are getting assistance […]
myhorrynews.com
He bought old wood from the Myrtle Beach boardwalk. Now it could help homeless veterans
Robert McGowan of Myrtle Beach may lack the Monopoly Man-style bushy white mustache, top hat and bow tie, but when he got the chance to buy leftover wood from the iconic Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, he went all in, purchasing 70 tons of ocean-tempered boardwalk lumber. “Something like this pops along...
The Post and Courier
New location for Myrtle Beach-based restaurant group; Calabash restaurant clears rumors
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach restaurant group, in business for decades along the Grand Strand, recently opened a new venture not far from the shopping and entertainment complex Broadway at the Beach. Bubba’s Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill, located at 1565 21st Ave. North in Myrtle Beach, is...
wfxb.com
The Good Feet Store Offers Personalized Fittings for Premium Arch Supports
The Good Feet Store is now open in Myrtle Beach where arch supports are designed. Visit The Good Feet Store in Myrtle Beach off the Highway 17 Bypass, across from Costco Gas for a free personalized fitting and feel the difference for yourself. You can also call 1-800-NEW-FEET or visit GoodFeetSE.com.
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This Month
Make plans to attend Conway Burger Week this month!Happily Unprocessed. For all the burger fans out there, the City of Conway has a very special treat for you this month! Get ready to enjoy some big, juicy, mouthwatering burgers during Conway Burger Week, presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures! Conway Burger week will take place in Downtown Conway from September 19 - September 25 and some of the best restaurants in town have signed up to create their best burger creations for everyone to try, according to conwayalive.com! Let's take a look at what Conway restaurants have signed up so far and what their signature burger will be!
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
wfxb.com
SurfWorks Leaders Say Plans Are Progressing For Myrtle Beach Project
A project in process could possibly break ground right behind Myrtle Beach’s Sports Complex. A state of the art-surf-park and amphitheater called SurfWorks is finally happening after a few years of planning. The board reviewed SurfWorks plans and members approved of the landscaping and designs in 2021. However, to proceed with those plans, SurfWorks needed more funding. As of now, developers and investors are going to discuss purchasing 21.6 acres at $6.5 million to accommodate the surf park located behind the Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. The new attraction would include two main buildings with a surf school, restaurant, a brewery, and surf shops. The venue would also feature a wave machine, pools, playgrounds, and other concessions. The completion date is set for summer 2024.
