Popular Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze Just Minutes From Texarkana
The area's biggest Fall Festival is gearing up for another exciting 2022 season on Sept. 24, less than 60 minutes from Texarkana at Dixie Maze Farms. This family-owned and operated farm near Shreveport is a popular destination for fall fun that features a new uniquely designed 8-acre corn maze each year that has about 4 to 5 miles of trails that will challenge you at every turn.
Get Ready for Fun at The 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo Sept 21- 24
It's fair season and it's time to get ready for the 107th Annual Miller County Fair and Rodeo brought to you by the Miller County Fair Association. The Miller County Fairground will be filled with fun, vendors and events. To kick off all the events there will be the County...
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued For Area Of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the area including residences east of East St, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, Texarkana, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated...
Texarkana Courthouse Square to Bring Stunning Light to Downtown
Are you ready for something really cool that is going to happen downtown? The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is getting ready for amazing and stunning upgrades to our Post Office and Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrade? It will be fantastic lighting by artist Bill FitzGibbons. The project cost...
texarkanafyi.com
Happening in Texarkana this Weekend – September 9 & 10
Folks will tell you it is Fall, but it still feels a lot like Summer, but the cooler temps are coming. This weekend we have some great live music to keep you entertained, and the Founders Day Fair is in Atlanta Texas on Saturday celebrating the founding of that town in 1872.
DVP Texarkana Coed Softball Fundraiser September 24
Domestic Violence Prevention in Texarkana will have a COED Softball tournament at Grady T Wallace park in Texarkana on September 24. This is what Trinity Gardener of the Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Texarkana had to say about the event:. The games will be limited to 55 minutes or 7...
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?
If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
The United Way ‘Battle On The Border’ October 1
The United Way Of Texarkana's 'The Battle on The Border' is back on October, 1 in Texarkana. The United Way of Texarkana has created this great event to raise money for the Imagination Library a program to bring books to kids of all ages. The event will take place at the On The Border Restaurant in Texarkana on Saturday, October 1 starting at 6 PM.
Miller Bowie Health Coalition Hosts 4th Annual Coat Drive
Would you like to help the less fortunate in our community? The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting its 4th annual Coat Drive now until October 17. The colder weather season will be here before you know it and the demand grows for families struggling who need warmer clothing for the upcoming winter season. The Miller Bowie Health Coalition needs your help in making sure people in our area will have the necessary clothing needed to get through the winter months.
Both Texarkana Texas & Ar Ready to Celebrate National Night Out
Get your friends and neighbors together. Organize a block party and grab a lawn chair, turn on your porch lights and celebrate National Night Out by getting to know each other. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4 on both sides of Texarkana from 6 PM to...
Watch Out For This ‘Jury Scam’ + Last Weeks Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
A heads-up Bowie County citizen realized before it was too late, thankfully, that someone was trying to scam her this week. Plus, all the usual crimes and investigations in your weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week...
How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?
How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
Mt Pleasant Police Recover Guns, Drugs, And Cash In One Bust
What a haul... I bet there are some East Texas gun owners who are going to be very happy to see this news if they haven't already. Congratulations to the Mt Pleasant Police Department for the bust they made on Tuesday, September 13, when a traffic stop lead to a recovery of 26 stolen firearms, drugs, money, and two suspects.
Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
Can You Believe These Greetings From Texarkana Vintage Postcards?
Back in the day in Texarkana, there was a time when postcards were a way of sending a greeting to someone you cared about. Some people like to buy them as a souvenir as they passed through the city and others just like collecting them as a reminder of a town they visited.
Furture Entrepreneurs Listen up! This Program Can Help You
So you have a great idea for a business but how do you go about it and make it a reality? This program is for you. It's the “Start Smart, Grow Smart” entrepreneurship program at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Applications are now being accepted from entrepreneurs. If...
Texarkana College Plants Flags on Campus to Honor 9/11 Victims
This Sunday, September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States of America. Texarkana College held a remembrance activity in honor of the 2,977 people who lost their lives. Students, staff, faculty, and the community visited the World War II Memorial on the...
If You’re in The 903 Area Code, Get Free Food Saturday Sept 3
Did you know that tomorrow, Saturday, September 3 is 903 Day? It is the day to celebrate our area code 903 and is there any better way to celebrate the day than with free food? Not likely. There is a chain of restaurants that is celebrating the big day in...
‘Family Violence’ Tops The List For This Week’s Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
We read about "Assaults" every week, with usually no shortage thereof, but for whatever reason, this week we seem to have a rash with the sub-heading of "Family Violence." Read more about those and many more crimes in the weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Detours and Railroad Crossing Closures Across Texarkana This Week
The Texas Department of Transportation would like to remind you that if you plan on commuting across the Texarkana area this week there will be several delays caused by road work or maintenance. Wednesday, Sept. 7, FM 989 Railroad Crossing to Close for Maintenance from 6 AM to 6 PM.
