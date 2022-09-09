Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Small Texas Buc-ee’s Will Soon be the Biggest Buc-ee’s of All
It's crazy to think how Buc-ee's has changed the travel habits of so many people. Using my family as an example, whenever we are planning longer trips across Texas, we make sure that there is a Buc-ee's or two along the way. Sometimes our travels will take us to New...
Everything’s Sweeter in Texas: Texas Candies A-Z
Denizens of the Lone Star State have a Texas-sized sweet tooth. Particularly popular regional candies include pralines and brittles, caramels and mints. I think Texans really love nostalgic candies- candies like grandma used to make, or candies she'd have ready to give you from her purse or a carnival glass dish.
Is It Actually Legal In Texas For Minors To Get Drunk With Their Parents?
We all remember that one friend in high school that had the "cool mom" who would buy their teenagers beer on a Friday night. As much as I wished for it when I was young, my folks never permitted anything like that. Like most teenagers, I snuck sips of things when nobody was looking.
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots
Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Win Tickets to the Texas vs Texas Tech Game in Lubbock!
Get ready for a Texas showdown with the Texas Longhorns versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders! We've get a chance for you to win TWO TICKETS to the upcoming game on Saturday, September 24 in Lubbock. You have from today (Tuesday, Sept. 13) through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 to...
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
Fact or Fiction? Can the Texas Flag Be Flown at the Same Height as the U.S. Flag?
I was always told as a kid that since Texas was a republic before it was a state, we can fly our flag at the same height as the American flag, well this is true but not for that reason. Actually, all 50 state flags can fly at the same...
Did You Hear About the Texas Man Arrested for Stealing His Own Truck?
A guy in Jasper County, Texas was arrested for driving his own car off the lot of a repair shop. Here's what Texas law has to say about this situation, plus some tips on what to do instead. Stealing Your Own Car?. Although it sounds like he was actually stealing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Bookstore Sharing QR Code for Banned Books in the State
Some folks are not happy with a bookstore in Oklahoma right now and it looks like some Oklahoma teachers are helping get their message out. Banning books is nothing new. I remember Harry Potter books were illegal at my school because they were promoting magic and witchcraft. If anything, it made me want to read those books even more. However, schools and parents will continue to ban books for years to come I imagine.
106.3 The Buzz
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0