NewsTalk 1290

Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?

There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
NewsTalk 1290

Everything’s Sweeter in Texas: Texas Candies A-Z

Denizens of the Lone Star State have a Texas-sized sweet tooth. Particularly popular regional candies include pralines and brittles, caramels and mints. I think Texans really love nostalgic candies- candies like grandma used to make, or candies she'd have ready to give you from her purse or a carnival glass dish.
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots

Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
NewsTalk 1290

Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?

While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
NewsTalk 1290

This Texas City is Ranked Among 2022’s Worst Places to Retire

One Texas city didn’t fare too well during a recent study to determine the best and worst places to retire in the US. What comes to mind for you when thinking about retirement? For me, boredom immediately comes to mind. I think I would be invigorated to go and do stuff for about two weeks before boredom finally settled in.
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

