Man Claims These are the 5 BEST Public Hunting Areas in Texas–Agree?
There is a man who operates a YouTube Channel called The Skinny Pine Hunting Co. who shared what he considers to be the 5 BEST public hunting areas in Texas. I myself have never been hunting, but I have a gazillion friends who LOVE to hunt. I can't tell you how many times I've overheard conversations about the absolute best places to hunt in the Lone Star State. Quite a few people in East Texas seem to adore hunting on someone's private lease, which is great.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Everything’s Sweeter in Texas: Texas Candies A-Z
Denizens of the Lone Star State have a Texas-sized sweet tooth. Particularly popular regional candies include pralines and brittles, caramels and mints. I think Texans really love nostalgic candies- candies like grandma used to make, or candies she'd have ready to give you from her purse or a carnival glass dish.
Is It Actually Legal In Texas For Minors To Get Drunk With Their Parents?
We all remember that one friend in high school that had the "cool mom" who would buy their teenagers beer on a Friday night. As much as I wished for it when I was young, my folks never permitted anything like that. Like most teenagers, I snuck sips of things when nobody was looking.
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
Texas Travel Bucket List: Our Great State’s Most Stunning Spots
Looking for an escape? While you may be familiar with some of these spectacular spots, others may astound you! Check out the top natural wonders of Texas!. Texas is known for football, barbecue, cattle, and oil. What many people don't realize is that our great state should also be known for its waterfalls, swimming holes, mountains, and caverns. Thus, we take a look at the natural wonders of Texas that you will definitely want to add to your bucket list!
Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?
While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
This Texas City is Ranked Among 2022’s Worst Places to Retire
One Texas city didn’t fare too well during a recent study to determine the best and worst places to retire in the US. What comes to mind for you when thinking about retirement? For me, boredom immediately comes to mind. I think I would be invigorated to go and do stuff for about two weeks before boredom finally settled in.
Fact or Fiction? Can the Texas Flag Be Flown at the Same Height as the U.S. Flag?
I was always told as a kid that since Texas was a republic before it was a state, we can fly our flag at the same height as the American flag, well this is true but not for that reason. Actually, all 50 state flags can fly at the same...
