The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO