capecod.com
Barnstable County Commissioner Candidate Pushes Back Against Oath Keeper Allegations
HYANNIS – Republican Candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner, and former member of the board, Ron Beaty is pushing back against claims by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that he is a member of the Oath Keepers. ADL claims that his name appears alongside many others in an analysis of a...
Boston to challenge 2020 U.S. Census count, Mayor Michelle Wu alleges undercount negatively affects access to public resources
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday morning her administration plans to challenge the 2020 U.S. Census count for the city, arguing an alleged undercount negatively affects Boston’s ability to receive public resources, federal grants, and assistance programs. The city says its concerns stem from group quarters population numbers, or...
Biden Boosts cancer Moonshot during Boston visit
President Biden is at JFK Library in Boston to focus national energy on “ending cancer as we know it.”
Federal government seized, then sold $856,000 Waltham home from couple accused of illegally doing business with Syrian company
Homeland Security is diverting nearly $650,000 to a victims’ compensation fund from the sale of a suburban Boston home that belonged to a couple authorities say illegally did business with a Syrian electronics company, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The Syrian company was involved in the acquisition of parts that could be used to build improvised explosive devices and used against United States and coalition troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. authorities said.
FBI exhuming body in Providence
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) is conducting an investigation at the North Burial Ground in Providence.
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Lampost’ owner sues MVC
“Lampost” building owner Adam Cummings has filed a lawsuit against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission following the May 5 denial by the MVC of a request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals. Cummings’ proposal to reduce the number of workforce housing units at the 6 Circuit Ave. location from...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take
The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
wgbh.org
Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists
A candidate looking to retake his post as a Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
Antisemitic banners with Sept. 11 conspiracy theory hung above Massachusetts roads by emerging neo-Nazi group
A group of masked individuals representing an emerging neo-Nazi group hung banners bearing antisemitic conspiracy theories and racist messages above roads in Saugus and Danvers on Sunday, the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Gab.com, a social media website popular with the far-right, the Nationalist Socialist Club, a...
George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died
George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
burlington.org
Why are the Flags at half mast?
Please be advised that as a mark of respect for the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and in accordance with a Presidential proclamation, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag shall be flown at half-staff at all state buildings beginning immediately and continuing through the day of interment. [Update on the specific date of interment to follow.]
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
Central Mass. by the Numbers
The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Neo-Nazis display antisemitic, racist banners in Saugus and Danvers
“The scapegoating of the Jewish community is an age-old but exceedingly harmful antisemitic trope that must be called out and condemned whenever and wherever it occurs.”. Antisemitic and racist banners were hung over highways in Saugus and Danvers on Saturday by masked men affiliated with a local neo-Nazi group. The...
WCVB
Massachusetts court officer arraigned on assault and battery charge in after North End attack
BOSTON — A Massachusetts trial court officer is on unpaid leave after being charged with assault and battery following an attack in Boston's North End, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Anthony Firicano, 53, is a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court. The Suffolk...
Police arrest suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been arrested in connection with a string of sexual assaults that date back nearly 20 years, authorities said. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
capecod.com
Seaside Le Mans Raises Over $500,000 for Local Nonprofits
MASHPEE – The annual Seaside Le Mans charity race raised a little over $500,000 on Saturday for five nonprofits on the Cape. In the 21 years since the race began, it has raised about $9 million for local nonprofits. Drivers from the community compete in Formula One race karts...
