Migrants on Martha's Vineyard flight say they were told they were going to Boston
The plane flight carrying dozens of migrants and paid by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the latest move by Republican officials to send migrants to Democrat-controlled cities.
Exclusive-Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order he promised to end
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said.
NPR
A rare signed copy of 'Catcher in the Rye' is for sale for $228,000
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's nearly impossible to find a first-edition copy of "Catcher In The Rye" signed by the author, J.D. Salinger. He didn't like people making money off his book's popularity, and only once up to now has anybody ever auctioned off a signed first edition. Now, a second copy is for sale at a rare book fair in London for $228,000. Salinger signed his childhood nickname, Sonny - the only copy known to be signed that way.
NPR
Dinosaur tracks in Alaska may help scientists grapple with climate change
Science tells us that dinosaurs may not have done well with climate change, but they may have something to teach us. Scientists in Alaska are studying dinosaur tracks from millions of years ago, hoping to learn ways that humans might better handle climate change. Emily Schwing reports. (SOUNDBITE OF WAVES...
NPR
Mourners are asked to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace
BEN WHISHAW: (As Paddington Bear) Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich. I always keep one for emergencies. QUEEN ELIZABETH II: So do I. MARTINEZ: In tribute, people are now leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace. Park officials are asking them to stop. They say the sandwiches are having a negative impact on the park's wildlife, but it is a sweet way to honor the queen.
U.K.・
NPR
The concept of quiet quitting has captured the post-pandemic zeitgeist
At heart, it's a debate about how emotionally invested people should be in their work, with quiet quitting as a Rorschach test. Today we take our turn at quiet quitting. The term has been around for years, but only in recent weeks did it turn up in a Wall Street Journal story, which got enough clicks, apparently, to inspire more news stories suggesting that it reflects something real about people's attitudes toward work. Just to be clear, NPR's Alina Selyukh worked all out on this story.
NPR
News brief: looming rail strike, Trump's political future, Sweden's far-right party
The pandemic caused many supply chain bottlenecks. And then just as things seem to be getting better, freight railroad workers are talking about striking. Yeah. Workers could strike as early as midnight Friday morning. And if they do, the action could bring on the type of supply chain disruption unseen in the U.S. for a generation.
NPR
Wikipedia's race to cover the queen's death
To many around the world, the death of Queen Elizabeth meant the end of an era. But for Wikipedia's volunteer editors, her death meant it was time to get to work. Immediately after the official announcement, an army of editors rushed to update her page. ANNIE RAUWERDA: Seconds after the...
U.S. rail strike averted, but labor deal faces tough union votes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration secured a tentative deal on Thursday to avert a railway strike that could have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, but union members angered by tough work conditions have yet to ratify the agreement.
NPR
Professionals beware: That new LinkedIn connection request may be part of a scam
A new online scam involving LinkedIn is duping professionals into investing in cryptocurrencies, and then scammers steal their money. We've all seen phishing scams pop up in our email - you know, a link to reset your Facebook password, only it's from an email address that has nothing to do with Facebook, or the random text saying hello from a number you don't recognize. But how about a colleague looking to connect on LinkedIn? That might sound innocuous enough, but it's the first step in an elaborate scheme that scammers have been using in recent years to steal huge amounts of money from hundreds of innocent people.
NPR
Kenya has a new president after a more transparent — but still contentious — election
After a bruising election, Kenya has a new president. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports on what the transfer of power means for democracy. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Just days ago, there were fears that President Uhuru Kenyatta wouldn't even show up at the stadium in Nairobi. But in front of thousands, Kenyatta handed a ceremonial sword to President-elect William Samoei Ruto. And just like that, two sworn enemies presided over a cordial, peaceful transfer of power.
NPR
Florida grasshopper sparrows have wowed researchers with their resilience
A small bird called the Florida grasshopper sparrow was on the brink of extinction just three years ago. Now it's coming back thanks to an emergency effort to breed the birds in captivity and release them on the central Florida prairie. That's the only place on Earth that they're found in the wild. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green reports.
NPR
U.S. unfreezes billions of Afghanistan's money aiming to stabilize its economy
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West about a new fund being created for some of the frozen money from the Afghan central bank. The United States says Afghanistan can have some of its money back. The U.S. says it found a way to ensure that Afghans benefit from their central bank funds while the country's Taliban rulers do not. Last year, you may recall, when the Taliban seized power, the U.S. froze billions of dollars' worth of assets belonging to the Afghan central bank. This was money the Afghans had deposited or invested in the United States. Neither the U.S. nor anybody else has recognized the Taliban. And the U.S. has ignored the calls to give the money to them. But a new fund is designed to help the people who face economic desperation. Thomas West is the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan. And he's on the line. Ambassador, welcome back to the program.
NPR
Ukraine played a game of misdirection and caught Russian forces off guard
We have a clearer idea today of just how Ukraine seized back so much of its own territory. It seems Ukraine used a head fake. Last week, much public attention focused on a Ukrainian drive to the south. U.S. General Mark Milley discussed it on NPR's MORNING EDITION. (SOUNDBITE OF...
NPR
What happened in the Senate's hearing on the federal response to monkeypox
Congress held its hearing on the federal response to the monkeypox outbreak. That comes as cases — and vaccinations — slow down in the U.S. Monkeypox is a very different disease than COVID, but when it comes to how the U.S. is handling monkeypox, there are some unfortunate echoes of the coronavirus pandemic. That was a recurring theme in a Senate hearing today on the federal government's response to monkeypox. The U.S. has now recorded more than 22,000 cases over the past four months. That's more than any other country.
NPR
After an extended hiatus, Alt.Latino returns to NPR Music
The NPR Music podcast Alt.Latino paused operations a few months ago to retool with a new co-host. NPR's A Martinez talks to Felix Contreras and his new partner Anamaria Sayre. NPR Music's Alt.Latino podcast has been producing episodes for over 12 years now. Through hundreds of interviews, music reviews and live performances, they've been exploring and shedding light on Latino cultures and music genres with and for their listeners. Now, this week, Alt.Latino relaunches, after months of rethinking their mission and retooling their editorial sonic approach. Co-hosts Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre are here to share what they've been going through to get to this new starting line. Felix, Ana, welcome.
NPR
How Russia's invasion of Ukraine is reshaping the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
NPR's A Martinez talks to Paul Stronski of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about how Russia's war with Ukraine is reshaping the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. New clashes are reported this morning between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. Fighting yesterday left around 100 dead. In recent decades, the two former Soviet republics have seen numerous confrontations and two full-scale wars. Russia brokered the cease-fire that ended the last conflict in 2020. But Vladimir Putin's Ukraine offensive changes the dynamic, raising concerns as to how much leverage Russia can bring over the Caucasus region. For more insight, we've called on Paul Stronski of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He joins us now from Brussels. Paul, what led to the latest flare-up between the two countries?
NPR
After 6 months of occupation, a small Ukrainian town has been liberated
As we've been reporting, Ukraine appears to have made stunning progress retaking towns and territory in the east. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says his country's armed forces have regained more than 1,500 square miles since launching a surprise counteroffensive in the region around Kharkiv just last week. The first town to be liberated in the counteroffensive was Balakliya. That was September 8. NPR's Ashley Westerman was in the first group of journalists let into the town today. She joins me now. Hey, Ashley.
NPR
Backup power lines to Ukrainian power plant are now restored, but other issues remain
Yesterday, workers restored the last of three backup power lines to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine. Just days before, all three lines had been disconnected, in part due to shelling. Concerns about a nuclear disaster there have loomed for months. NPR's Kat Lonsdorf is in Kyiv, and...
NPR
Ukrainians in a recently liberated area talk about their life under Russian control
The rural town of Balaklia was liberated as part of Ukraine's recent counteroffensive against Russia in the east. NPR was among the first group of journalists to go there. The retreat of Russian forces from parts of Ukraine makes it possible for residents to speak of their experiences. And some talked with NPR's Ashley Westerman.
