Ars Technica
Raspberry Pi OS improves menus, networking, camera possibilities
The latest Raspberry Pi OS version adds menu search, a more mainstream network and VPN manager, and plenty of camera and machine learning possibilities through a new open source camera package. None of these additions will do much for you if you can't find a Raspberry Pi for less than...
Ars Technica
Our biggest remaining PlayStation VR2 questions have been answered
Ahead of Sony's arrival at this weekend's 2022 Tokyo Games Show, the company's PlayStation division pushed a bunch of online news onto fans over the past 24 hours. The biggest news arguably came from hands-on and eyes-on impressions of its PlayStation VR2 add-on for the PS5 console. The new virtual...
Ars Technica
Meta spins off PyTorch Foundation to make AI framework vendor-neutral
Meta AI announced today that the governance of PyTorch, a popular open source deep-learning framework, has moved to an independent organization called the PyTorch Foundation. It will operate as part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation, and its governing board includes representatives from Nvidia, Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and AMD. The...
Ars Technica
Tiny robots made of “galinstan” can run faster than a (scaled down) cheetah
Scientists at Johannes Kepler University (JKU) have created steerable soft robots that are capable of running, swimming, and jumping at high speeds. During testing, the robots achieved a speed of 70 BL/s (body lengths per second). These results are striking because even a cheetah (the fastest land animal on Earth) can only run up to 23 BL/s. But don’t expect absolute speed records, as the robots have millimeter-scale bodies—although these tiny machines are probably the fastest soft robots on the planet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
Apple releases iOS 15.7 for old devices and people who don’t want iOS 16 yet
Apple released the next major versions of several of its operating systems today, including watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and iOS 16. The latter is probably the most significant of the three, with a total overhaul of the iPhone lock screen, new iMessage editing and message deletion capabilities, and passkeys that attempt to replace passwords (our full iOS 16 review is forthcoming).
Ars Technica
Twitter shareholders approve the $44B merger Musk is trying to get out of
Twitter shareholders voted to approve Elon Musk's purchase of the company, weeks ahead of a trial over Musk's attempt to exit the merger deal. Though a specific vote tally wasn't available today, multiple news reports said investors backed the Twitter board's recommendation to approve the $44 billion deal that Musk agreed to in April before changing his mind.
Ars Technica
Netflix partners with Ubisoft to bolster fledgling gaming division
Netflix has teamed up with Ubisoft, one of Europe’s biggest video game companies, as the streaming giant seeks to bolster its fledgling gaming business. The California-based streaming service will launch three new mobile games next year based on Ubisoft’s games, including its most successful title, Assassin’s Creed.
Ars Technica
Amazon’s new Kindle offers twice the storage, a sharper screen, and USB-C for $100
For years, Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite has been the best Kindle for most people to buy, compared to the standard no-adjective Kindle. It was the first to get a front-lit, high-resolution screen; waterproofing; and USB-C... the list goes on. But today, Amazon announced a new $100 Kindle that includes almost all of the best features from the latest Paperwhite for $40 less. The new device is available for preorder now and will be released on October 12.
Ars Technica
Today’s best deals: Anker noise-canceling headphones, USB-C chargers, and more
It's Wednesday, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a strong discount on Anker's Soundcore Life Q30, with the wireless noise-canceling headphones currently down to $60 as part of a one-day Amazon sale. That's $20 off their normal rate, and it matches the price we saw during Amazon's Prime Day sales event earlier this year. It's also within $5 of their all-time low.
Ars Technica
Who said sedans were dead? The 2023 Genesis G80 Electrified, tested
Recently Ars tested the new Genesis GV60, a sharp little electric crossover. Although that car was Genesis' first EV to use the new E-GMP platform, it's technically the brand's second EV. That's because there's also a fully battery-electric version of the Genesis G80 sedan. Called the G80 Electrified, it was first shown in Shanghai last year but has now arrived on these shores.
CARS・
Ars Technica
Google’s cost-cutting kills Pixelbook division
Google's hardware division continues to be unable to field a consistent, reliable hardware selection. A report from The Verge claims Google has "canceled the next version of its Pixelbook laptop and dissolved the team responsible for building it." This has been the case for several years, but the only new Chromebooks out there will be ones from third parties.
Ars Technica
Intel publishes Arc GPU specifications as their launch creeps ever-nearer
Intel’s slow, steady drip of information about its upcoming Arc GPUs continued last week when the company released the final specs for its four A-series desktop graphics cards. As with the laptop GPUs the company announced earlier this year, the desktop Arc cards are split between the entry-level Arc 3, midrange Arc 5, and high-end Arc 7 tiers.
Ars Technica
Apple raises iPhone 14 battery costs above pre-Batterygate levels
While the iPhone 14 hardware lineup costs largely the same as the previous generation, the cost of replacing the battery has gone up considerably, surpassing the prices Apple was charging before its 2016/2017 "Batterygate" reckoning. Replacing the battery in any of the iPhone 14 models will cost $99, up from...
Ars Technica
EA’s new anti-cheat tools dip into the dreaded “kernel mode”
EA announced its latest salvo in the endless cat-and-mouse battle of PC gaming cheat detection on Tuesday, and the effort prominently features one term sure to raise a red flag for some users: "kernel mode." The new kernel-level EA Anti-Cheat (EAAC) tools will roll out with the PC version of...
FIFA・
Ars Technica
Roku announces a cheaper subwoofer, updates $30 Express streaming device
Roku today announced new hardware with the budget-conscious in mind, including the $130 Roku Wireless Bass subwoofer and an updated Roku Express streaming device. The company also detailed Roku OS 11.5, which includes features that should mean less time spent helplessly clicking around for something to watch. Roku’s $130 Wireless...
Ars Technica
Flooded with AI-generated images, some art communities ban them completely
Confronted with an overwhelming amount of artificial-intelligence-generated artwork flooding in, some online art communities have taken dramatic steps to ban or curb its presence on their sites, including Newgrounds, Inkblot Art, and Fur Affinity, according to Andy Baio of Waxy.org. Baio, who has been following AI art ethics closely on...
Ars Technica
GoldenEye 007 re-release finally confirmed—but it’s not the leaked remake [Updated]
One of retro gaming's worst-kept secrets has finally been confirmed by a tangled web of game publishers and license holders. GoldenEye 007, the legendary 1997 first-person shooter that changed the genre on home consoles, is coming back. This Nintendo 64 game's revival is a case of "mostly good news, some...
Ars Technica
What If? 2 is here with even more serious answers to your weird questions
Forget debating the airspeed velocity of an unladen African versus a European swallow. How many pigeons would it take to lift a person seated in a launch chair to the top of the Q1 skyscraper in Australia? Answer: You could probably manage this with a few tens of thousands of pigeons, as long as they don't get spooked by a passing falcon or distracted by someone with a bag of seeds. That's just one of many fascinating (and amusing) tidbits to be gleaned from What If? 2, the latest book from cartoonist and author Randall Munroe and the sequel to 2014's bestselling What If?
Ars Technica
Regulators put the brakes on Microsoft’s Activision acquisition
Microsoft’s $75 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard faces in-depth probes in Brussels and the UK following growing concerns the deal is anti-competitive and will exclude rivals from accessing the blockbuster game Call of Duty. It comes as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is expected to...
Ars Technica
HP continues to pay for abruptly blocking third-party ink from its printers
HP continues to pay for abruptly blocking third-party ink from its printers. The company has agreed to pay compensation to additional customers impacted by HPs use of DRM to prevent third-party ink and toner from working in its printers. The settlement pertaining to customers in Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Portugal comes after the company already agreed to a settlement in the US and was fined in Italy.
