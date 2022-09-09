ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Zelenskiy to appeal directly to U.S. defense companies

 5 days ago
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to speak to U.S. arms makers and military leaders on Sept. 21, when he is expected to make an appeal for more weapons for his country's defense against Russia, according to an advance notice of the speech seen by Reuters.

Zelenskiy was set to speak by video link before a conference hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association in Austin, Texas, in his first-ever speech to the U.S. defense industry.

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's minister of defense, was also slated to appear at the Future Force Capabilities conference and appeal for support for the country's fight against Russia's invasion, now more than six months on.

The association's members include Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), which jointly produce Javelin antitank weapons that have been used by Ukraine.

Those companies and other top weapons makers, including Boeing Co (BA.N), Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N), General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) and L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX.N), were present at an April meeting called by the Pentagon to discuss Ukraine's weapons needs. read more

Ukrainian forces were charging through an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east on Friday after bursting through the frontline in a surprise breakthrough that could mark a major turning point in the war. read more

Ukraine would like to receive an additional 50 to 80 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) from foreign partners, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine's president, said on Friday.

The latest U.S. weapons aid package includes more ammunition, humvees and anti-tank systems.

Washington has already provided more than $10 billion in military assistance to Zelenskiy's government since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Bill Berkrot

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Bill Berkrot

Uncle Draza
4d ago

Since only 30% of the arms ever make it to the soldiers (per CBS), I bet this crook is looking for all the stuff he and his criminal cronies can pocket before Russia gets serious.

Richard Miller
3d ago

AND WHY IS Zelensky NOT SPEAKING TO NATO??? just saying AMERICA IS FUNDING THE WAR. puppet NATO hopefully not chanting HEIL BIDEN.

Rat rod Nation
3d ago

Of course he is. Our billions just aren’t enough. Our country needs to shut off this Biden proxy war money.

americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Texas State
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Oleksii Reznikov
Newsweek

Ukraine War Will 'Break Up' Modern Russia: Retired U.S. General

The ongoing war in Ukraine and its aftermath may result in the end of modern Russia as the world knows it, according to one retired U.S. general. Speaking to Newsweek, Ben Hodges, who was the commanding general of United States Army Europe, stressed the importance of being prepared for the potential "break up" of Russia "as it looks today."
Newsweek

Ukrainians Cheer Russia's Defeats After General Told Putin They Backed War

Video footage from Ukraine appears to show residents in areas previously occupied by Russian troops cheering as they are liberated by Ukrainian soldiers. The footage comes days after a top Russian military official claimed that Ukrainians supported Russia's occupation in Ukraine. Ukraine is pushing to retake territory from the Russians...
Military
Politics
Economy
Boeing
Russia
Newsweek

Russian Officials Who Plotted To Overthrow Putin Summoned by Police

Russian officials who appealed to the country's State Duma to remove President Vladimir Putin from power on the charge of high treason say they have been summoned by police for "discrediting" the Russian government. Nikita Yurefev, a municipal deputy for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg, and Dmitry Palyuga, another municipal deputy...
Newsweek

Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine

Russia has deployed helicopters and weapons in the occupied Ukrainian Kherson region in an effort to round up soldiers who had deserted their positions, according to Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a Facebook update Friday afternoon that "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were contributing to a deterioration in the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops. The number of deserters is also increasing, it said.
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
