ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine says it has ‘liberated’ 1,000 square kilometres from Russian troops in counteroffensive

By David Harding
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYUtD_0hooVilb00

Ukrainian troops were charging through an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east on Friday, making significant territorial gains in a surprise breakthrough that could mark a major turning point in the war.

Kyiv claimed it had retaken more than 1,000 sq km (385 sq miles) of territory in its south and east from Russia in the last week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the area had been “liberated” as part of a counteroffensive.

The loss of territory, around Ukraine ’s second largest city Kharkiv , was even acknowledged by pro-Russian forces.

“The very fact of a breach of our defences is already a substantial victory for the Ukrainian armed forces,” the head of the Moscow-installed administration for occupied areas in Kharkiv province, Vitaly Ganchev, said on Russian state TV.

Mr Ganchev later said his administration was trying to evacuate civilians from cities including Izium, Russia’s main stronghold and logistics base in the province near the eastern front.

The Russian defence ministry released video of military vehicles speeding along a highway, saying they showed reinforcements rushing to defend the area. The Kremlin declined to comment on the Ukrainian advance.

“The initial signs are positive and we see Ukraine making real, demonstrable progress in a deliberate way,” Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said in Brussels the day after visiting Kyiv.

“But this is likely to go on for some significant period of time,” he added. “There are a huge number of Russian forces in Ukraine and unfortunately, tragically, horrifically, President [Vladimir] Putin has demonstrated that he will throw a lot of people into this at huge cost to Russia.”

Ukrainian officials released a parade of videos showing soldiers raising flags and posing in front of street signs in villages and towns across a swathe of previously Russian-held territory.

One viral image showed troops holding up a Ukrainian flag at a highway welcome sign for Kupiansk, previously more than 50km inside Russia’s front line. The city is a vital strategic target as the junction of several of the main railway lines supplying Russian troops at the front.

Western military analysts say the advance could shut the supply lines Moscow has relied on to sustain its force in eastern Ukraine, and potentially leave thousands of Russian troops encircled.

Such rapid advances have largely been unheard of since Russia abandoned its assault on Kyiv in March, shifting the war mainly into a relentless grind along entrenched front lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHVdS_0hooVilb00

The Ukrainian general staff said that “thanks to skilful and coordinated actions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of the local population, advanced almost 50km in three days”.

The surprise Ukrainian breakthrough in the east came a week after Kyiv announced the start of a long-awaited counteroffensive in Kherson province in the south.

Ukrainian officials say Russia moved thousands of troops south to respond to the Kherson advance, leaving other parts of the front line exposed and creating the opportunity for the lightning assault.

“We found a weak spot where the enemy wasn’t ready,” presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘They were in a sad state’: Ukraine forces find Russians in retreat

Some of the Russian forces driven out of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region have fled back across the border, although the elite tank regiment tasked to carry out the first strike against Nato and defend Moscow has stopped its retreat at Donetsk. The Kremlin’s main stronghold in north east Ukraine has fallen, the route to Donbas reclaimed by Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops. The Russian troops left in the eastern and southern front in Ukraine are battered, “degraded” in military parlance, and morale is low. The sweeping gains made by Ukrainian forces have led to more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) of...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine war: Russian commanders fleeing Crimea with families, Kyiv claims

Russian commanders are reportedly fleeing the Crimean peninsula with their families, according to Ukrainian intelligence. Kyiv claimed Russian officials had launched an “urgent evacuation” of Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. This comes as the Ukrainian army looks to extend the significant territorial gains it has made in recent days. Ukrainian intelligence sources said Russian nationals were “secretly trying to sell their homes and to urgently evacuate their relatives from the peninsula”.Earlier on Tuesday, a former Nato deputy secretary general warned that Russian president Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons after his army suffered a bruising defeat in...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Prestigious’ Russian anti-Nato unit withdraws from Kharkiv

A Russian unit that would have led “counterattacks” in the event of a war with Nato has withdrawn from Ukraine’s Kharkiv province, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.Russia’s 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), which suffered heavy casualties early in the invasion, was among the divisions to abandon positions in the northeast province following a lightning Ukrainian advance, according to the MoD.“1 GTA had been one of the most prestigious of Russia’s armies, allocated for the defence of Moscow, and intended to lead counterattacks in the case of a war with Nato,” the MoD said in a...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Russia may use nuclear weapons after Ukraine setbacks, senior Nato and US officials warn

Russian president Vladimir Putin could deploy a nuclear strike against Ukraine after suffering humiliating defeats on the battlefield, a former senior US diplomat has warned.Rose Gottemoeller, who served as Nato’s deputy secretary general between 2016 and 2019, voiced her fears after Ukraine retook much of Kharkiv province in less than a week.Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she praised Ukraine for its successes but cautioned that the Kremlin could respond in “unpredictable” ways.“The momentum is clearly on the Ukrainian side at this moment,” Ms Gottemoeller said.“If one looks at the maps, they’re just amazing; the splotch of colour...
MILITARY
The Independent

Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise

Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Senators demand probe into Mar-a-Lago fake heiress seen posing with Trump before secret papers raid

Senators are calling for a probe into the strange story of a woman who allegedly conned her way into the graces of Donald Trump and his Mar-a-Lago guests by fabricating her entire life story.Last month, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project reported a story detailing the alleged actions of Inna Yashchyshyn, a Ukrainian-born woman who is being investigated by the FBI and who reportedly infiltrated the de-facto headquarters of the Republican Party on multiple occassions.Federal agents believe that she has been posing as Anna de Rothschild, a fictitious socialite and heiress from the well-known...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Eastern Ukraine#Russian Troops#Military Vehicles#Pro Russian#Ukrainian#Kremlin#State
The Independent

Trump lawyers say classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago may not be classified

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump are now claiming the Department of Justice has no right to use the classified documents seized during the 8 August FBI search of his property because they may not be classified at all.Last week, US District Judge Aileen Cannon — an appointee of the former president — issued a ruling which effectively barred the Department of Justice from using any of the documents seized from Mr Trump’s property to further the criminal investigation into the ex-president until a third-party special master could review the documents and determine whether any are privileged.Prosecutors have asked Judge...
POTUS
The Associated Press

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel praises Indian news channel for fact-checking Donald Trump’s ‘clearly fake’ statements

Jimmy Kimmel has praised Indian news channel New Delhi Television for fact-checking Donald Trump’s “clearly fake” statements during a recent interview. The former US president sat down for an exclusive interview with NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain, which aired last week on Thursday (8 September). “What has stood out [about the interview] is the fact-checking of every statement that the former US president makes,” NDTV’s Sarah Jacob said, referencing the international attention the channel’s interview has garnered on-air. During the interview, Trump, 76, made several false claims, including that he “beat” president Joe Biden in the 2020 elections “by a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

North Korea heading down ‘path of self-destruction’ with nukes, says South

South Korea has issued a warning to the North and said that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction.”Moon Hong Sik, an acting ministry spokesperson, said on Tuesday: “We warn that the North Korean government would face the overwhelming response by the South Korea-US military alliance and go on the path of self-destruction, if it attempts to use nuclear weapons.”The warning comes days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.The law, according to South Korea’s defense ministry, would only deepen North Korea’s isolation and...
POLITICS
The Independent

US frees some aid for Egypt, claiming progress on abuses

The Biden administration said Wednesday it will again give Egypt much of a $300 million tranche of annual military aid that's conditioned on human rights improvements, saying the U.S. ally had made progress by releasing some 500 of its estimated 60,000 political prisoners.Rights groups and some U.S. lawmakers have urged the administration to withhold the full $300 million from Egypt, whose security forces and prisons are notorious for detention, torture and disappearances of democracy and rights activists, journalists, writers, political figures and others.Senior U.S. officials, speaking on condition they not be identified to discuss details of the administration's decision-making,...
POTUS
The Independent

Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson concedes defeat

Sweden's incumbent Social Democrats prime minister Magdalena Andersson resigned on Wednesday after conceding defeat in a closely fought election, making way for a bloc of anti-immigration, right-wing parties.Ms Andersson, who was the Nordic country's first woman prime minister and led the nation’s historic bid to join Nato, announced she would step down with less than .1 per cent of votes remaining to be counted.“Tomorrow [Thursday] I will therefore request my dismissal as prime minister and the responsibility for the continued process will now pass to the parliament speaker and the Riksdag,” Ms Andersson said.She added that "the preliminary result...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. During a few bleak summer months when gasoline prices peaked and lawmakers appeared deadlocked, the Democrats faced the possibility of blowout losses against Republicans.Their outlook appears better after notching a string of legislative successes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

WikiLeaks founder's family brings campaign to Mexico

This week the objective was to insert mention of Julian Assange into a meeting between Mexico’s president and the United States’ top diplomat. Next week, it will be to have Australia’s prime minister bring it up with the U.S. president at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The efforts are part of the campaign by John Shipton, father of the WikiLeaks founder, to find allies and convince the U.S. to drop espionage charges against Assange, who remains in a British prison awaiting extradition to the U.S. The journey by the septuagenarian Australian architect together with another son, Gabriel, brought them this...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

842K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy