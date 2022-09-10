ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: How all the specs compare between the models

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XT1zN_0hooV2yS00

The iPhone 14 is here . And at first, it looks a lot like the iPhone 13 that came before it.

The new phones have the same basic design and colours, and when switched off could be mistaken for the iPhone they take over from.

However, when the phones are switched on, the changes become clear. While most of them are in the iPhone 14 pro models – which are more distinct from the non-pro models than they have been in previous years – there are a number of important changes all around.

Here’s everything that’s changed between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, as well as between all the various versions of Apple’s latest handset.

Pre-order the iPhone 14 here

iPhone 14 and pro vs iPhone 13 and 13 pro

Many of the changes Apple has released to the iPhone line-up come to all of the iPhone 14 models, whichever you buy. While you can find a detailed rundown of the differences between the various iPhone 14s below, here’s how the new phones stack up with their predecessors.

One of them will be obvious before you turn it on: in the US, the phones don’t have SIM trays on the side anymore, and will rely on eSIMs instead, which can be set up through the phone itself. That means you won’t need to fiddle with a small paperclip to pop out the tray and insert a piece of card, and it will also tidy up the side of the phone.

All of the phones also have new satellite features – though again they are only available in the US and Canada for now. They mean that the phone can find satellites in the sky and use them for connections when you are out of wifi or cellular range.

Read more: Here’s where to pre-order all the new Apple smartwatches in the UK

Another security feature comes to the new phones: crash detection. Using new hardware, the phone can detect if you are an in an extreme car crash, and contact emergency services. (This is also available in the new Apple Watch.) Almost everything else stays the same: the display, the chip, and much else besides.

It’s the iPhone 14 pro that really gets new features when compared to the older iPhone 13 and 13 pro.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 pro

The differences between the normal iPhone 14 and its pro sibling are big this year. In previous years, it has just been a matter of an extra camera lens and some other small features. But this year, the whole way you use the phone is different.

All of the big differences between the 13 and the 13 pro are still in the new models. As with last year, only the pro gets the variable refresh rate display – which means that movement looks smoother, among other things – and the pro has a slightly longer battery life.

Just like in previous years, perhaps the main big difference between the two phones is still the camera, and that difference is even more stark. The pro has an extra lens, as ever, but that extra lens is dramatically improved, offering four times the megapixel count of the non-pro phone, and is said to take much better pictures.

Read more: The iPhone 13 and 13 mini have blazing-fast performance and immaculate design

And like always, the iPhone 14 opts for more bold colours while the pro sticks with more classic tones. The standard iPhone 14 comes in a bright red and light blue, among others; the pro is available in gold, silver, black and a new "deep purple" that is so intesne it hardly looks purple at all.

However, in an extra development this year, Apple has made two big extra changes between the pro and non-pro phones. They relate to its display and its processor.

The latter is simple: the iPhone 14 has the same chip inside as the iPhone 13, the A15. That is probably plenty fast, but the 16 is even speedier, as you might expect.

The most obvious changes come on the screen. The iPhone 14 still has a notch, where the iPhone 14 pro has a smaller cutout at the top of the display, and the extra space is used for a new kind of notification that should make navigating between the phone quicker. The iPhone 14 pro also has an always-on display, meaning that notifications and other information will be showing at all times.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro vs iPhone 14 plus and iPhone 14 pro max

There may be four phones this year, but there are two sizes: big and small. Unlike previous years, the differences in size between the two phones is simple: the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro have 6.1in screens, and the plus and pro max have 6.7in screens. (The "mini" size has been swapped for the larger iPhone 14.)

The other straightforward thing about the iPhone 14 models this year is that the size differences are just that. The plus and max models are just bigger – nothing else.

In the past, the variations in sizes has also meant differences in features. Some of the pro max models have included better cameras than those in the pro, for instance.

Read more: The iPhone 13 and 13 pro have impressive cameras, battery life and fast performance

This year though, the size is the only distinction. That doesn’t apply only to the screen, though the bigger size also extends to the battery, so you will get slightly more charge out of the plus and max models. (That’s roughly six hours of video playback more, Apple says.)

One potentially confusing detail is that the two larger phones have different names: the big iPhone 14 is called the iPhone 14 plus, but the big iPhone 14 pro is called the iPhone 14 pro max. Despite that, they are exactly the same size.

All of that means that you can choose your phone and then choose your size. It is worth thinking carefully about those size differences: the bigger models really are quite big, and can be too large to fit in many hands or pockets.

Keep your phones, tablets and game consoles in top condition with the best screen protectors

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Now Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone: Wait Until Apple's September Event

Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup at its upcoming Sept. 7 event. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

In-depth competition probe launched into Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal

Microsoft’s proposed 68.7 billion US dollar (£59.7bn) takeover of games publisher Activision Blizzard is to face an in-depth investigation amid concerns the deal is anti-competitive, the UK’s competition watchdog has confirmed.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has referred the takeover for a so-called phase two probe after Microsoft said it would not be offering any proposals to address the regulator’s concerns.It comes after the CMA said on September 1 it was concerned the proposed deal could lessen competition in gaming consoles, multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming.The CMA said it has given the two firms five working days...
BUSINESS
Variety

Adobe to Buy Figma, Collaborative App Design Platform, for $20 Billion

Software giant Adobe will pay $20 billion to acquire Figma, a web-based collaborative design platform, in a deal worth about $20 billion. The $20 billion price tag is about half cash and half stock. Adobe expects the deal to close in 2023, subject to the regulatory approvals and the approval of Figma’s stockholders. Founded in 2012, Figma provides a collaboration system for developers of interactive mobile and web applications. “Adobe’s greatness has been rooted in our ability to create new categories and deliver cutting-edge technologies through organic innovation and inorganic acquisitions,” Adobe chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen said in announcing the deal....
BUSINESS
The Independent

Worldwide electricity consumption ‘drops 0.2%’ as Ethereum crypto mines shut down, researcher claims

Worldwide electricity consumption has dropped by 0.2 per cent after the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switched to a “green blockchain”, according to developers.Ethereum completed a long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in an event known as the Merge on Thursday. By doing so, its energy needs dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.Before the Merge, Ethereum consumed roughly 112 TWh/yr using a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain similar to bitcoin that required vast amounts of computing power to secure transactions and generate new units of the cryptocurrency.This is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a country...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

842K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy