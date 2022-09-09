Read full article on original website
Popular Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze Just Minutes From Texarkana
The area's biggest Fall Festival is gearing up for another exciting 2022 season on Sept. 24, less than 60 minutes from Texarkana at Dixie Maze Farms. This family-owned and operated farm near Shreveport is a popular destination for fall fun that features a new uniquely designed 8-acre corn maze each year that has about 4 to 5 miles of trails that will challenge you at every turn.
GTYP ‘Woofs And Wags’ Doggy Brunch Saturday In Texarkana
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Woofs And Wags Doggy Brunch" Networking Event Saturday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. If you’re looking to...
Get Ready for Fun at The 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo Sept 21- 24
It's fair season and it's time to get ready for the 107th Annual Miller County Fair and Rodeo brought to you by the Miller County Fair Association. The Miller County Fairground will be filled with fun, vendors and events. To kick off all the events there will be the County...
Run ‘Teal’ There’s A Cure 5k September 24 In Texarkana
The 'Run Teal There's A Cure' 5k will be on September, 24 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The month of September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and this great 5k is a chance for you to get involved. The race is presented by Newk's Cares, and this is what the company had to say about 'Newks Cares':
Harvest Texarkana Hosts Annual Hunger Action Luncheon Sept. 27
Starting September 1, Harvest Regional Food Bank and other food banks in the Feeding America network will host events throughout the month of September to inspire people to take action to help the millions of people who are food insecure in the U.S. Harvest Regional Food Bank will participate in...
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued For Area Of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the area including residences east of East St, south of East 9th St, west of Pinehurst St., and north of Pearl Street, Texarkana, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated...
Texarkana Courthouse Square to Bring Stunning Light to Downtown
Are you ready for something really cool that is going to happen downtown? The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is getting ready for amazing and stunning upgrades to our Post Office and Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrade? It will be fantastic lighting by artist Bill FitzGibbons. The project cost...
There Are 13 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the cool acoustic sounds of 'PHED' to the rocking sounds of Texarkana favorites 'The Moss Brothers', you will find it all in the Texarkana weekend gig guide. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana’s Jeans and Bling Is Back! Get Your Bling on!
Texarkana are you ready to get your bling on? Jeans & Bling 2022 is back on! Save the date for Saturday, October 1, at Texarkana, Texas Convention Center from 7 PM to 10 PM. After being postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic Jeans & Bling is happy to be back up and running and promises a great evening of fun and entertainment to benefit Hospice of Texarkana.
35,000th Diamond Found at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park
It happened. The 35,000th diamond was found at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. We've been waiting for the past few weeks and on September 6 the big milestone took place. The finder of the 35,000th diamond is Scott Kreykes of Dierks, Arkansas. He's been coming to the park...
Miller Bowie Health Coalition Hosts 4th Annual Coat Drive
Would you like to help the less fortunate in our community? The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition is hosting its 4th annual Coat Drive now until October 17. The colder weather season will be here before you know it and the demand grows for families struggling who need warmer clothing for the upcoming winter season. The Miller Bowie Health Coalition needs your help in making sure people in our area will have the necessary clothing needed to get through the winter months.
The United Way ‘Battle On The Border’ October 1
The United Way Of Texarkana's 'The Battle on The Border' is back on October, 1 in Texarkana. The United Way of Texarkana has created this great event to raise money for the Imagination Library a program to bring books to kids of all ages. The event will take place at the On The Border Restaurant in Texarkana on Saturday, October 1 starting at 6 PM.
Both Texarkana Texas & Ar Ready to Celebrate National Night Out
Get your friends and neighbors together. Organize a block party and grab a lawn chair, turn on your porch lights and celebrate National Night Out by getting to know each other. National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, October 4 on both sides of Texarkana from 6 PM to...
Watch Out For This ‘Jury Scam’ + Last Weeks Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
A heads-up Bowie County citizen realized before it was too late, thankfully, that someone was trying to scam her this week. Plus, all the usual crimes and investigations in your weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week...
‘Taste of Texarkana’ Is Back In The Fall – Are Your Taste Buds Ready?
There are simply so many things to look forward to this time of year, cooler temperatures, football, the Holidays, friends and family, and when I saw this announcement a couple of days ago, a little tear rolled down my face. This Fall we get to return to one of my happy places... the "Taste of Texarkana" is coming back.
How About Some Adult ‘Hide And Seek’ November 19 In Texarkana?
How would you like to play some adult 'Hide and Seek' on November 19th in historic downtown Texarkana?. Join me Saturday, November 19, beginning at 7:00 PM for an adult version of hide and seek in downtown Texarkana, Arkansas, within the Railyard Entertainment District. Teams will all meet at Hopkins Icehouse and then be split into hiders and seekers. Each team must have three members and wear a team "uniform."
Mt Pleasant Police Recover Guns, Drugs, And Cash In One Bust
What a haul... I bet there are some East Texas gun owners who are going to be very happy to see this news if they haven't already. Congratulations to the Mt Pleasant Police Department for the bust they made on Tuesday, September 13, when a traffic stop lead to a recovery of 26 stolen firearms, drugs, money, and two suspects.
Ready For Texas Hunting Season? Take The Safety Course This Saturday
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is conducting the Field portion of its Hunters Education Course this Saturday in Texarkana. You better know before you go. According to the information available through the TPWD website, the Internet + Field Course is ideal for those under 17 years of age and adults wanting a more hands-on field and live-fire experience during the basic course. They recommend younger students be accompanied by an adult during the field course.
Can You Believe These Greetings From Texarkana Vintage Postcards?
Back in the day in Texarkana, there was a time when postcards were a way of sending a greeting to someone you cared about. Some people like to buy them as a souvenir as they passed through the city and others just like collecting them as a reminder of a town they visited.
Texarkana College Plants Flags on Campus to Honor 9/11 Victims
This Sunday, September 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States of America. Texarkana College held a remembrance activity in honor of the 2,977 people who lost their lives. Students, staff, faculty, and the community visited the World War II Memorial on the...
