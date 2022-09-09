Read full article on original website
Push coming for broadband internet in rural areas
Federal and state representatives were invited to a panel by Rep. Henry Cuellar regarding multiple programs and goals to expand broadband connectivity and accessibility throughout the nation, emphasizing the new established guidelines for what high-speed internet is. Cuellar said that the goal of a Tuesday webinar was to discuss funding...
Editorial: Mental health crisis in CT needs unified strategy
The mental health crisis for youth is all the proof anyone should need that the pandemic fallout will never really end. Advocates can quickly identify challenges and potential solutions. There are not enough services and experts to go around. All we need to do is increase both. Simple, right?. That,...
Connecticut company promises 1,000 new jobs with $200 million expansion
WILTON — During the past three years, the world’s largest semiconductor-equipment manufacturer has invested more than $100 million to expand its facility in Connecticut. But the demand for microchips that power much of the world’s technology is so great that the company is now making another nine-figure investment in the complex.
Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial in Connecticut: 5 things you missed on day one
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The first day of Alex Jones’ Connecticut trial concluded on Tuesday after an emotional day of testimony. Much of the day was spent hearing testimony from former FBI Agent William Aldenberg, one of the plaintiffs in the case. The day ended with the testimony of Carlee Soto Parisi. Parisi is the sister of Vicki Soto, a first-grade teacher killed during the Sandy Hook shooting.
