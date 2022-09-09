ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island County, WA

989kbay.com

Wreckage of floatplane found near Whidbey Island

SALISH SEA, Wash. – The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island last week has been found. The National Transportation Safety Board said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days. The Seattle Times reports that sonar located a large section of...
SEATTLE, WA
989kbay.com

Bellingham man recovering after car accident on I-5 in Bow

BOW, Wash. – A Bellingham man is recovering after being involved in a major crash on I-5 over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol said that the 50-year-old driver was heading southbound near Bow Hill Road Saturday afternoon, September 10th, when his car went off the road and hit a tree.
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Evacuations still in place for Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Level 3 mandatory evacuations have been issued in areas near Skykomish as firefighters and other agencies battle the Bolt Creek Fire. As of Sunday, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says around 50% of people asked to evacuate have actually done so. No deaths or injuries have been reported yet.
SKYKOMISH, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Alfy’s Pizza aftermath

The burned remains of Alfy’s Pizza show no signs of past birthday parties and sports banquets. The fire started around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. There were no injuries, and as of Monday, the cause is still being investigated,. The 1978 building was located at 4820 196th St....
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Seattle Police Department ‘screwed’ as ‘catastrophic’ losses continue

As the city of Seattle is experiencing historically high crime, its police department continues to dwindle and recruitment efforts are failing. One former King County Sheriff puts it bluntly: “we’re screwed.”. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) lost six officers in August, according to a police source, bringing the...
989kbay.com

Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildfire smoke continues to affect air quality in Bellingham and other parts of Whatcom County, but a reprieve is coming soon. The Northwest Clean Air Agency reports air quality in Bellingham is currently “moderate.”. They advise that unusually sensitive people should limit outdoor activity and...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

