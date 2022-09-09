Read full article on original website
Bob Adams
3d ago
The same reason someone buys a ten thousand dollar bottle of wine....or a $100 cigar.....it's their passion, and as long as they aren't hurting anyone then more power to them.....
UnFamous Jerry
2d ago
I have the answer, because they can! If a $100.00 steak is really really good and the person who orders it is fine with the price, why would anyone think that the answer is a mystery? I have paid $75 for a steak drinks and all the fixings at Charlie Browns steak house near LA and it was worth every penny.
‘Water is our most precious resource’: alfalfa farmers asked to give up crop amid megadrought in US south-west
On an early August morning in California’s Imperial Valley, tractors rumble across verdant fields of alfalfa, mowing down the tall grass and leaving it to dry in shaggy heaps under the hot sun. Here, in one of the oldest farming communities in the Colorado River basin, the forage crop...
beefmagazine.com
Survey details political division in American views on food inflation
Personal politics influences consumer perceptions of food inflation, with liberals estimating the increases at about three to four percentage points below conservatives, according to the monthly Consumer Food Insights Report. The survey-based report out of Purdue University's Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability assesses food spending, consumer satisfaction and...
Why thousands of young Australians are giving up on their jobs and doing the bare minimum as 'quiet quitting' takes off
The controversial practice of 'quiet quitting' will never be the best solution for burnt-out workers but it's up to bosses to stop it from happening, a workplace expert says. Gen-Z and millennial workers have been driving the so-called 'quiet quitting' trend, where they stay in their job but refuse to do more work than they're contractually-obliged to, including working only their exact hours.
beefmagazine.com
Texas cattle industry meets to shape policy for coming year
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the largest and oldest organization representing the Texas beef industry, today kicked off its 2022 Policy Conference in San Antonio. The three-day conference provides a platform for members to conduct important business, developing policy to guide the grassroots organization in the coming year. The...
beefmagazine.com
Young farmers use Wagyu to beef up business
Whether out at a restaurant or around the family dining room table, Americans continue to look for a great eating experience that features beef. This sophisticated palate offers a unique opportunity for young farmers to get into the beef industry by raising and selling their own products direct to customers.
Agriculture Online
Switchgrass as an energy crop has untapped potential
A decade ago, switchgrass promised farmers an optional bioenergy crop. Researchers at the USDA-ARS Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory at Mandan, North Dakota, found the deep-rooted native perennial could store significant amounts of carbon in the soil – even on marginal land. Also, it outperformed corn in energy efficiency.
lootpress.com
Climate change idea used to control citizens
The evidence seems to be piling up lately that the “global climate crisis” is a fraud. During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster caused by man’s inability to curb his reckless appetite for increased energy despite its damaging effects on the environment.
beefmagazine.com
4 Precautions to follow after drought and heat
Although Iowa has had some recent rains and cooler temperatures, producers need to be mindful of the aftermath of heat and drought. 1. Monitor the cow herd for open females. Heat stress can reduce both semen quality and potential fertility in bulls. Research indicates there is an 8-week lag from the end of heat stress to the return of normal semen production in bulls, and in females heat stress 42 days prior up to 40 days after breeding can affect pregnancy rates.
Restaurant's 'Toxic' Tip Distribution Guidelines Spark Outrage
"Time for a labor law attorney to look into how this policy jibes with your state's employment laws," one commenter said.
rigzone.com
North America Drops Rigs
North America dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on September 9. Three of the dropped rigs week on week came from Canada, while the other dropped rig came from the U.S., the count showed. The total North America rig count following the rig losses is now said to be 964, comprising 759 U.S. rigs and 205 Canada rigs.
beefmagazine.com
Biden announces executive order on bioeconomy
As part of the discussion around the administration’s new Cancer Moonshot Initiative announced Sept. 12, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that launched a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing initiative which drew praise from those in agriculture. “Today's action is going to ensure that America leads the world in...
beefmagazine.com
Cattle imports and exports in North America
The integration of beef and cattle markets in North America includes trade in live cattle between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. The most recent monthly trade data adds to the picture of cattle flows for the period January – July this year. For the year to date, U.S. cattle imports total 951,910 head, down 6.3 percent year over year.
beefmagazine.com
Railroads halt shipments of crops, fertilizer
U.S. railroads are poised to stop shipments of farm products and other key goods starting Thursday as the industry braces for a possible labor strike that could cost the world’s biggest economy more than $2 billion a day. Norfolk Southern Corp. said it plans to halt unit train shipments...
natureworldnews.com
Megadrought in the American Southwest May Just Be One of the Worst Climate Disasters in 1,200 Years
The temperature in Washington, DC, reached a record 100 degrees Fahrenheit when NASA climatologist James Hansen spoke before Congress in June 1988 on a warming world. Unprecedented heat waves plagued the summer, while drought affected 40 states. His warning was a historic wake-up call, but the US replaced the batteries...
beefmagazine.com
Issue reports discuss important trade implications from around the world
Farm Foundation, an accelerator of practical solutions for agriculture, has recently published two issue reports focused on trade, one on trade with China and the other on the agricultural component of the European Green Deal, known as Farm to Fork. “Thought leadership on agricultural trade is one of the pillars...
FOXBusiness
Stuart Varney: The West’s obsession with climate change is getting ridiculous
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney slammed the U.S. and its allies for their obsession with climate change, arguing the western world is pursuing "extreme, painful" policies that don't deliver. STUART VARNEY: The western world is obsessed with climate change. It’s getting ridiculous. We are...
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
Researchers record for the first time that crows have conscious thoughts
In a recent study, scientists have made an unprecedented discovery: crows are not only clever; they also show consciousness and are aware of the world around them. This means they also have experiences that they feel and remember.
Campaigners claim targeting of milk depots has led to empty shop shelves
Campaigners have claimed their efforts to disrupt dairy distribution facilities have led to supermarket shelves being left empty of milk in north London. Climate activist group Animal Rebellion said it has been causing significant disruption to a number of dairy distribution facilities over five days, including blocking and occupying sites and damaging milk trucks.
