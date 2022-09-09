Although Iowa has had some recent rains and cooler temperatures, producers need to be mindful of the aftermath of heat and drought. 1. Monitor the cow herd for open females. Heat stress can reduce both semen quality and potential fertility in bulls. Research indicates there is an 8-week lag from the end of heat stress to the return of normal semen production in bulls, and in females heat stress 42 days prior up to 40 days after breeding can affect pregnancy rates.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO