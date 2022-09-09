ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Adams
3d ago

The same reason someone buys a ten thousand dollar bottle of wine....or a $100 cigar.....it's their passion, and as long as they aren't hurting anyone then more power to them.....

UnFamous Jerry
2d ago

I have the answer, because they can! If a $100.00 steak is really really good and the person who orders it is fine with the price, why would anyone think that the answer is a mystery? I have paid $75 for a steak drinks and all the fixings at Charlie Browns steak house near LA and it was worth every penny.

beefmagazine.com

Survey details political division in American views on food inflation

Personal politics influences consumer perceptions of food inflation, with liberals estimating the increases at about three to four percentage points below conservatives, according to the monthly Consumer Food Insights Report. The survey-based report out of Purdue University's Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability assesses food spending, consumer satisfaction and...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Why thousands of young Australians are giving up on their jobs and doing the bare minimum as 'quiet quitting' takes off

The controversial practice of 'quiet quitting' will never be the best solution for burnt-out workers but it's up to bosses to stop it from happening, a workplace expert says. Gen-Z and millennial workers have been driving the so-called 'quiet quitting' trend, where they stay in their job but refuse to do more work than they're contractually-obliged to, including working only their exact hours.
SMALL BUSINESS
beefmagazine.com

Texas cattle industry meets to shape policy for coming year

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the largest and oldest organization representing the Texas beef industry, today kicked off its 2022 Policy Conference in San Antonio. The three-day conference provides a platform for members to conduct important business, developing policy to guide the grassroots organization in the coming year. The...
TEXAS STATE
beefmagazine.com

Young farmers use Wagyu to beef up business

Whether out at a restaurant or around the family dining room table, Americans continue to look for a great eating experience that features beef. This sophisticated palate offers a unique opportunity for young farmers to get into the beef industry by raising and selling their own products direct to customers.
KAISER, MO
Agriculture Online

Switchgrass as an energy crop has untapped potential

A decade ago, switchgrass promised farmers an optional bioenergy crop. Researchers at the USDA-ARS Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory at Mandan, North Dakota, found the deep-rooted native perennial could store significant amounts of carbon in the soil – even on marginal land. Also, it outperformed corn in energy efficiency.
AGRICULTURE
lootpress.com

Climate change idea used to control citizens

The evidence seems to be piling up lately that the “global climate crisis” is a fraud. During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster caused by man’s inability to curb his reckless appetite for increased energy despite its damaging effects on the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
beefmagazine.com

4 Precautions to follow after drought and heat

Although Iowa has had some recent rains and cooler temperatures, producers need to be mindful of the aftermath of heat and drought. 1. Monitor the cow herd for open females. Heat stress can reduce both semen quality and potential fertility in bulls. Research indicates there is an 8-week lag from the end of heat stress to the return of normal semen production in bulls, and in females heat stress 42 days prior up to 40 days after breeding can affect pregnancy rates.
IOWA STATE
rigzone.com

North America Drops Rigs

North America dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on September 9. Three of the dropped rigs week on week came from Canada, while the other dropped rig came from the U.S., the count showed. The total North America rig count following the rig losses is now said to be 964, comprising 759 U.S. rigs and 205 Canada rigs.
INDUSTRY
beefmagazine.com

Biden announces executive order on bioeconomy

As part of the discussion around the administration’s new Cancer Moonshot Initiative announced Sept. 12, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that launched a national biotechnology and biomanufacturing initiative which drew praise from those in agriculture. “Today's action is going to ensure that America leads the world in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beefmagazine.com

Cattle imports and exports in North America

The integration of beef and cattle markets in North America includes trade in live cattle between Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. The most recent monthly trade data adds to the picture of cattle flows for the period January – July this year. For the year to date, U.S. cattle imports total 951,910 head, down 6.3 percent year over year.
AGRICULTURE
beefmagazine.com

Railroads halt shipments of crops, fertilizer

U.S. railroads are poised to stop shipments of farm products and other key goods starting Thursday as the industry braces for a possible labor strike that could cost the world’s biggest economy more than $2 billion a day. Norfolk Southern Corp. said it plans to halt unit train shipments...
TRAFFIC
beefmagazine.com

Issue reports discuss important trade implications from around the world

Farm Foundation, an accelerator of practical solutions for agriculture, has recently published two issue reports focused on trade, one on trade with China and the other on the agricultural component of the European Green Deal, known as Farm to Fork. “Thought leadership on agricultural trade is one of the pillars...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Campaigners claim targeting of milk depots has led to empty shop shelves

Campaigners have claimed their efforts to disrupt dairy distribution facilities have led to supermarket shelves being left empty of milk in north London. Climate activist group Animal Rebellion said it has been causing significant disruption to a number of dairy distribution facilities over five days, including blocking and occupying sites and damaging milk trucks.
ADVOCACY

