Montana State Bobcats Hit The Road For The Next Two Weeks.
So far, so good as the Montana State Bobcat football team is 2 and 0 after two impressive home wins. The Cats beat McNeese State 40-17 to kick off the season, followed by a beat-down of Morehead State. The Bobcats took advantage of the Eagles' two turnovers on their first two drives to take a 21 to 0 lead with several minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?
If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many that are as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old, run-down building just north of town.
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
Want to Make New Friends? These Bozeman Area Events are Perfect
The best way to make new friends in Montana is to attend fun events that aren't booze-centric. Bars are fine, but not always the best for real conversation and sober interactions. Making new friends can be hard at any age. We have found the trick to be showing up to...
This Huge Celebrity Is The Latest To Be Spotted in Montana
I bet this was a pleasant surprise and probably made everyone's day. Montana is no stranger to celebrities coming to enjoy the wonders of our great state. Sometimes these celebrities come to Montana to work on TV shows or movies. Legends such as Sam Elliott and Michael Keaton have recently been seen in the Bozeman area. Well, we have some great news; another Hollywood legend was recently spotted at a local coffee shop in Livingston.
5 of the Most Popular Restaurant Reservations Across Montana
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
Bozeman Welcomes One of the Best Stand-Up Comedians Of All Time
If you're a fan of stand-up comedy, you don't want to miss this hilarious event coming to Bozeman. Paula Poundstone is a well-known name in stand-up comedy. Her 1990 HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff was named one of the 5 funniest stand-up specials ever by Time Magazine. She has been featured on several talk shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Call with Carson Daly, Late Show with David Letterman, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
Where can you retire an American flag in Bozeman?
If you want to ensure your American flag is retired properly, there are a few locations around Bozeman that will accept your used flag and take care of the formalities. Respect is the key factor in retiring an American flag, and you can even retire a flag yourself...you don't have to bring it to any official group or location if you don't want to. But there are some guidelines you'd have to follow to be retiring the flag in the appropriate manner.
Best Houseplants for Montana? Find Out at the Belgrade Plant Swap
What a fantastic idea...a plant swap in Belgrade where you can bring your plants, cuttings, knowledge, etc. and end up adopting new houseplants from others in the area. It's practical, fun, social, and about as wholesome as it gets. I'm oddly excited about this event and that's because I know...
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives Once In A Lifetime Gift
A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother, FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
You Need to Hear This Amazing Heartwarming Montana Story
Every once in a while, I read a story that reminds me of how much good is left in the world. This story about a little girl that lost her stuffed animal at a state park in Montana is a perfect example. It doesn't take much to get sucked down...
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
Boom Town? Is This Bozeman’s 2022 Version Of A Gold Rush?
A lot of change is happening here in Montana, especially in the western part of the state. The perfect example of that change is Bozeman, as folks from all over are moving here to start a new life. To be honest, it kind of reminds me of all the folks that came to Montana back in the late 1800s.
How Busy Is The Bozeman Airport? Look At This
If you plan to travel through the airport any time soon, you might want to arrive a little earlier than usual. People use the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to fly to destinations all over the United States. There are daily flights to major hubs in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Montanans drive from all over the state to take advantage of the cheaper flights.
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
Bozeman’s Latest and Most Interesting Missed Connections [August 2022]
It's hard to believe it's already September. It has been a very busy summer on the Craigslist "Missed Connections" page in Bozeman. Here are some of the most interesting missed connections from the past month. Being single and trying to date in Bozeman is tough. Traditional dating has taken a...
Thinking Of Moving To Bozeman? Good Luck, My Friend.
I love living in Bozeman. It's a great town with wonderful folks and there is always something going on. Of course, I'm not the only one that loves living here; as people continue to flock to our city, we are experiencing record growth. We've certainly talked about this multiple times, however a recent post on Reddit made me realize that some people just aren't aware of what it's like to live here.
[OPINION] One of the Most Annoying Things About Bozeman
I don't normally complain about much, but this is something that has been getting on my nerves lately in Bozeman. In the past week, I have noticed quite a few electric scooter riders buzzing around town. They're practically on every street corner. I got stuck behind a scooter on Rouse the other day. He was riding in the lane of traffic and had a line of cars behind him going approximately 10 miles per hour.
