WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society opening 2nd location to help with overpopulation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is opening a new adoption center to help with animal overpopulation. The new center, opening Saturday, will be located at 2585 Bell Rd. The building used to be a veterinary hospital. Spokeswoman Lea Turbert says this new building is good and bad.
tallasseetribune.com
WE ARE BACK! HUGE Yard Sale! Alex Ci
WE ARE BACK! HUGE Yard Sale! Alex City Park & Rec, Sportplex Senior Activity Center Saturday, September 17th 6am-11am Inside/Outside, Rain or Shine Want to clean out the garage? Bring items Friday, 4:00-5:00. Call Bernice 256-794-1044 for information. Something for Everyone! Lots of adult and children's clothes, all sizes! Household items, jewelry, furniture, you name it! PLEASE WEAR A MASK!
alabamanews.net
Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help
On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
alabamanews.net
City of Auburn Welcomes Inspirational Franchise that Employs People with Disabilities
A few weeks ago a new coffee shop franchise came to the City of Auburn where they make a huge impact with the people they hire. Amy and Ben Wright wanted to make a change in the world for their children, Bitty and Beau who were born with Down Syndrome. They opened ‘Bitty and Beau’s Coffee’ 6 years ago in their home of Wilmington, North Carolina to become a place for their kids to grow up and feel valued in their lives.
This $2.7 million Alabama lakeside house is a prime spot to entertain
A Tallapoosa County home recently sold after an extensive set of renovations - but it doesn’t hurt to have almost 600 feet of shoreline to go along with the roof over your head. This home off Lake Hill Drive in Alexander City recently sold for $2.6 million after listing...
selmasun.com
Residents asked to vote for Levitt AMP to bring free concerts to Selma
The time has come again for Levitt AMP to give out grants for live concerts to whatever communities have the most votes and residents are asked to help make this happen for Selma. If Selma wins the community could see free live concerts playing at the Riverfront Amphitheater. "The Levitt...
selmasun.com
Ribbon Cutting to be held for Central Alabama Audiology on Sept. 19
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon and grand opening for Central Alabama Audiology on Monday, Sept. 19. The event will be held at Central Alabama Audiology's location on 203 Dallas Avenue at 4 p.m.
sylacauganews.com
Tidal Wave hits Sylacauga with auto spa’s grand opening, ribbon cutting ceremony
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Thursday, Sept. 8, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, in coordination with the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce, held a grand opening capped off with a ribbon cutting. The new car wash business’s address is 41191 US Hwy 280 next to Milo’s Hamburgers. Tidal Wave’s operating hours are from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. all seven days of the week.
alabamanews.net
MPD holds Homeless Cleanup on Ann Street to help displaced Montgomery citizens
As a part of Mayor Reed’s action initiative to better serve those in the city of Montgomery who may be experiencing homelessness, ALDOT crews began the city wide clean up at the underpass at Ann Street and I-85. The Montgomery Police Department in partnership with the Montgomery area Coalition...
alabamanews.net
Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently
The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
Troy Messenger
Troy PD’s CrimeStopper Officer of the Year awarded
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting Central Alabama CrimeStoppers presented their Troy Police Department 2021 CrimeStopper Officer of the Year to Lt. Joseph Donofrio. Donofrio was awarded with special recognition at the council meeting along with a trophy and gift back from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr described an incident that Donofrio responded to on Aug. 30, 2020, in his recommendation for the award.
alabamanews.net
Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge
Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
WSFA
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery. According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.
WSFA
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
WSFA
Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the person shown in this sketch. On Aug. 24, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an individual being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer. Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of Lee Road 183 and met with the complainant. The complainant advised that she had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 East close to Dudley Lumber Company in the Salem area of Lee County.
alabamanews.net
Man Dies after Tallapoosa County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say a man has died after a one-car crash in Tallapoosa County. State troopers say 47-year-old Michael Steadman of Rockford was critically hurt when the car he was driving on Dudleyville Road left the roadway and hit an embankment. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville where he died.
WSFA
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. No additional details were provided. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news...
