NBC Washington
‘Going to Die': Shooting Victim Says Suspect Threatened Diners Before Firing in Virginia Denny's
A man who survived a shooting at a Denny's restaurant in Manassas, Virginia, testified Tuesday that the young man accused of shooting him and killing a DoorDash delivery driver declared to people dining at the restaurant: "Somebody is going to f------ die tonight." Bradley Sheetz told a Prince William County...
Married couple found dead in their home in Culpeper, police investigate
The Culpeper Police Department and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting a death investigation after a married couple was found dead with gunshot wounds inside their home on Friday.
Fredericksburg woman arrested for ‘brutal’ assault
When the officers got to the hospital to interview the victim, she could not speak due to the severity of her injuries, so they interviewed her friends and family instead. It was determined during the investigation that the victim was "brutally attacked" by her roommate, 29-year-old Kayla Haley.
Fredericksburg man arrested for pointing firearm during road rage incident
A Fredericksburg man was arrested in Prince William County after police say he got out of his vehicle and pointed a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident.
17-year-old arrested in connection to July homicide in Woodbridge, police still looking for second suspect
It was determined that the two shooting victims were standing outside on the sidewalk when two men appeared from a nearby alley and began shooting at the group of three before running away. The two suspects were then reportedly seen by witnesses getting into a gold SUV, possibly a Mercedes.
One dead after Temple Hills shooting
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Temple Hills on Tuesday evening. Police responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street around 8:40 p.m. They found the man on the scene, but he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information […]
Henrico Police investigate shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex
Henrico Police are investigating a reported shooting in Glen Allen. Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Two 15-year-olds charged with bringing gun to Woodbridge high school
It was determined that a 15-year-old male student had brought a gun to school and showed it to some classmates in a bathroom before handing it to another 15-year-old male student. One of the involved students posted a photo of the gun on social media which was seen by other students.
Police: Man ‘relieved himself’ in front yard of home in Prince William
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say exposed himself to a woman in front of her home before "relieving himself" on her front lawn.
Police: Man attacked woman with ‘bladed weapon’ in Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an incident in which a man attacked a woman with a "bladed weapon."
NBC Washington
‘Shopping Cart Killer' May Be Connected to 6th Death, Authorities Say
A Virginia judge decided Monday that there is enough evidence for a grand jury to consider two first-degree murder charges against the suspected “shopping cart killer,” and police say a sixth death may be connected to the suspect. News4 has been following the cases against Anthony Eugene Robinson...
Teenage driver now charged in crash that killed Henrico Police Officer
Jeffrey Adam Lankford, 18, was indicted on a charge of felony involuntary manslaughter, and misdemeanor reckless driving.
NBC Washington
‘Didn't Mean to Kill Him': Trial Begins in Killing of DoorDash Driver at Virginia Denny's
Jurors in Prince William County, Virginia, watched a video Monday of the more than four hour-long police interview of a man accused of shooting and killing a father of two who was working as a food delivery driver the night after Christmas in 2019. Yusuf Ozgur, 56, walked into a...
Fairfax Police looking for missing woman
Jacqueline was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket, jeans and black shoes. She has black hair and brown eyes and black hair, stands about 5'10" and weighs around 140 pounds. She is considered endangered due to health concerns.
Bay Net
State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Killing 28-Year-Old La Plata Man
LA PLATA, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County. At about 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a crash in the area.
WTOP
Correctional officer killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash
A Charles County, Maryland, correctional officer died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch early Monday morning . Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Savoy was a correctional officer with the office and that they...
No weapon found after gun report prompts lockdown at Freedom High School in Prince William Co.
WOODBRIDGE, Md. — A Prince William County high school was on on lockdown for several hours Monday after a report that a student had a gun on campus. Ultimately, however, no gun was found, and the school day was able to resume. Around 10:30 a.m. Prince William County Police...
Police: 13-year-old arrested, charged after several shots fired at group of middle school boys
GREENBELT, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday after allegedly firing shots at a group of middle-school-aged boys as they were walking home from school in Greenbelt, according to police. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Greenbelt Police were called to Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, less than a mile...
La Plata resident arrested for illegal handgun possession
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of an individual armed with a handgun in the area of Caroline Park. As officers arrived in the area, the individual fled on foot. A perimeter was established by responding LPPD and Charles County Sheriff’s Office units. The individual was relocated, and […]
Police looking for three suspects, vehicle after 2 injured in shooting outside Shell gas station
BOWIE, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding three men and a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting outside a Shell Gas Station in Bowie, Maryland. Officers with the Bowie Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots around 10:10 p.m. at a Shell gas station along Annapolis Road near the Free State Shopping Center.
