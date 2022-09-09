ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Majority of Texas voters support busing migrants out of state

Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial program of busing migrants waiting for their asylum hearings out of state has the support of a majority of Texas voters, a new poll released Wednesday found. The Texas Politics Project surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6. According to the...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use bottles and lunch trays for toilets

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
