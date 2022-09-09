Read full article on original website
Poll: Majority of Texas voters support busing migrants out of state
Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial program of busing migrants waiting for their asylum hearings out of state has the support of a majority of Texas voters, a new poll released Wednesday found. The Texas Politics Project surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6. According to the...
Texas is one of the worst states in the country for workers, study finds
Texas is among the worst states in the country for workers, according to new research from a national nonprofit. The Lone Star State ranked 48th on the “Best States to Work Index” from Oxfam America, a nonprofit focused on ending poverty. “The three big themes of the index...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
North Texas health leaders say now is the time to get an omicron COVID-19 booster shot
The new COVID-19 booster vaccines are available in North Texas. These vaccines are bivalent, which means half of the formula protects against the original strain of COVID-19, and the other half protects against the omicron variant. Omicron variants, like BA.5, currently make up the majority of the cases in the United States.
