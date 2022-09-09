Read full article on original website
Photographer who captured the last image of Queen Elizabeth II shares her memories of that day
The royal photographer, Jane Barlow, who captured the final public images of Queen Elizabeth II – during Her Majesty's first and only meeting with the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss – has shared what the mood was like at Balmoral on that now-poignant day, and their final conversation together.
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
These beauty brands were granted a Royal Warrant by Queen Elizabeth II
Throughout the seven decades of her reign, Queen Elizabeth II's presence as a British style icon is undeniable, the late monarch’s signature look instantly recognisable: vibrant monochrome skirt sets, a string of sophisticated pearls and of course, an unforgettable array of striking hats. While these iconic fashion moments have...
Here's What Actors Had to Say About the Queen's Passing at the Emmy Awards
Fans weren't sure whether Queen Elizabeth II's passing would be mentioned during the 2022 Emmy Awards, which took place just four days after her death. And while there wasn't any major acknowledgement of her passing, a few actors did take a moment to reflect on the Queen and how the end of her historic reign affected them.
What to expect from our new Queen Consort, Camilla
Farrah Fawcett hair, a plummy ex-smoker's voice and an affair which made her the nation’s ‘Other Woman’ behind her: our new Queen Consort has not had the most traditional path to the throne. She has been openly mocked and vilified and yet, in recent years, quietly and often enthusiastically accepted – not least by the late Queen Elizabeth II who, months before she died, declared it to be her “sincere wish” that Camilla be known as Queen Consort “as she continues her own loyal service”.
Two-minute silence across the United Kingdom to conclude Queen’s funeral
A two-minute silence will be held at 11.55am on Monday at the conclusion of the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, it has been announced.The silence will follow the sounding of the Last Post to bring an end to a service bringing together members of the royal family together with visiting monarchs and presidents from around the globe, senior British dignitaries and members of the public in Westminster Abbey.A congregation of more than 2,000 will be led by King Charles III in saying a formal farewell to the UK’s longest-serving sovereign before her body is taken to Windsor...
Prince William and Prince Harry Stand Side by Side During Somber Procession for the Queen
Prince William and Prince Harry have once again reunited for the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to Westminster Hall in London. The two brothers were seen walking side by side behind their late grandmother. They joined other members of the royal family for the somber procession, including King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew.
All the royal family's personal tributes to Queen Elizabeth
The sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has resulted in tributes from millions around the world. But at the heart of it all is a grieving family, mourning the loss of their beloved mother and grandmother – many of whom have released their own touching messages in which they share personal memories and anecdotes.
Duchess Meghan Pauses Archetypes Podcast Episodes After the Queen's Death
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse. Duchess Meghan has paused the release of new episodes for her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A message on the streaming platform reads, "New episodes of Archetypes will be...
Queen funeral — latest: William and Kate greet mourners as two-minute silence announced
Buckingham Palace has announced that there will be a national two minutes silence at the end of the Queen’s funeral on Monday. They have also said that the King and other senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin when it leaves Westminister Abbey. The announcement comes as the new Prince and Princess of Wales spend time at Sandringham estate to view flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Queen. In London, members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state...
Queen Elizabeth II patronages: donate to these 14 charities in memory of our late Queen
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had links with hundreds of charities, military associations, professional bodies and public service organisations. While many mourners have been paying their respects with flowers and cards, a great way to honour the late Queen is to make a donation to one of her charities. From...
All the Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin
Since Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth's death last Thursday, her coffin has traveled from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, and now to London. The royal family has come together today for the procession of the late monarch's coffin, as well...
King Charles leads immediate family in procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II
Today, Wednesday September 14, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin made its way out of Buckingham Palace, where it resided in the Bow Room overnight, to its resting place at Westminster Hall. This morning, prayers commenced in front of King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and other members of the royal family, before...
Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in state stretched for nearly four miles (around six kilometers) past Tower Bridge. The line snakes along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. Thousands in the line didn’t mind the hours of waiting. “I’m glad there was a queue because that...
Essential royal viewing: the best films, shows and documentaries about the Queen
Following the death of HRH The Queen, it feels as though our news feeds and channels are bursting with facts about her legacy, her sense of duty and her history-making reign. And yet, despite living such a public life, it was perhaps hard for many of us to get a real sense of her personal life. What was she really like?
The most regal portraits of the Queen from throughout her reign
Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign, posed for an incredible number of official portraits. In fact, she is associated with more than 960 of them. She sat for her first portrait at the age of just one, in 1927, taken by British high-society photographer Marcus Adams. When she became Queen in 1952, she posed often for British royal family portrait photographer Lisa Sheridan in relaxed settings like the palace gardens, with her children and dogs – many of which appeared in a volume entitled Informally Royal: Studio Lisa and the Royal Family by Rodney Laredo. Studio Lisa went on to be awarded two Royal Warrants, one from Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and later Queen Elizabeth II.
